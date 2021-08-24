Ballet Sun Valley returned this past Sunday and Monday for two dazzling and unique performances. The first was a theatrical narrative while the second was a gala of six separate routines.
Sunday evening brought a performance of “Sunset, o639,” the first time Ballet Sun Valley has performed a full ballet. The true story tells the tale of an American pilot carrying mail from New Zealand to the United States in 1938.
There was no curtain to raise; as attendants bought glasses of wine and ushers helped people find their seats, the dancers warmed up right on stage for all to see. The dancers had little place to hide. With sweat shining on their faces and muscles bulging through their unitards, they made even the most impossible feats graceful and effortless. With the choreography so precise and all the dancers in sync, it wasn’t clear where one body ended and the next began. Even the most unacquainted understood these ballet dancers are true artists down to their core. They use their bodies the way a painter uses a brush, or a musician plays an instrument. With its sheer intimacy, ballet is perhaps the greatest artform to express falling in love.
Just as fascinating as the dancing was the live music. The band—comprising Alexandra Day, Joshua Machiz, Tara Middleton and Isaac Stanford—transitioned between piano, tuba, violin, guitar, trumpet, clarinet, piccolo, drums, upright bass and others hard to recognize. They contributed to the surreal atmosphere of the production. During the flight scenes, the band produced experimental drone music with live sound effects, creating a sense of dread. Not always the easiest music to dance to, BalletX used rigid movements to tell the story. This contrasted with the woozy, twinkling lullabies used for the romantic sequences.
“Sunset, o639” blurs the lines between theater and ballet. The dancers not only had to worry about hitting their marks, they also needed to communicate the plot. Andrea Yorita and Ashley Simpson were especially captivating striking the balance. The musicians filtered on and off stage, changing costumes and becoming characters. At different parts of the show, the dancers became percussionists, banging on the stage to represent the native peoples of New Zealand, and sang during “The Ocean of Ghosts” finale.
In several stirring sequences, performers read some of the letters. “Summer is always faster when it’s happening,” one read. Feeling the bite in the air after the sun went down on the pavilion, it was difficult to disagree.
The second night, Aug. 23, featured a recital-type show. While the first night was cathartic due to the storyline, Monday was exciting because it featured different dancers and different styles of dance. Instead of trying to follow the story, viewers could simply appreciate the craft. The technique ranged from classical to modern.
A live string quintet ignited the joy in “Increasing.” The dancers used fluid movements to slide and leap. A few moments of humor even came through. They often danced in pairs, mirroring each other’s motions and intertwining their bodies.
“My only desire with ‘Increasing’ was to make a dance that sprang entirely from the music,” choreographer Matthew Neenan said about the piece, “and make movement that would closely parallel the playful richness and intensity of Schubert’s musical structure.”
The show’s epic finale, “Steep Drop, Euphoric,” appeared to be a response to the show’s opener, “Increasing.” The two longest pieces bookending the night, “Increasing” was about unity while “Steep Drop, Euphoric” showed disarray. This one wins for best lighting design by Mark Stanley, the most dynamic part of the show production-wise, and best costume design by Christine Darch with gray shawls muting neon greens and pinks. The dancers fluttered to ominous classical music, searching for a place in the world. Forcella gave an elegant solo.
On the piece, choreographer Nicolo Fonte said, “Perhaps the only places left unexplored are the canyons of your interior geography, the dark alleys of your consciousness, one of which might lead you to your road of bliss.”
