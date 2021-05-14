The Sun Valley Museum of Art’s annual Wine Auction fundraiser is set to return for in-person events July 19-23 in Sun Valley. The 40th annual Wine Auction will include three in-person programs:
• The River Ranch Wine Walk on Wednesday, July 21. Between 2-5 p.m., patrons can enjoy progressive wine tasting along the Big Wood River.
• Vintner Dinners on Thursday, July 22. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. at various private venues throughout the valley.
• Picnic, Live Auction and Concert on Friday, July 23. Proceedings will close at Trail Creek Cabin at 5 p.m., with live music by Sammy Miller and The Congregation.
Steadfast SVMoA supporters Blakesley and Cyril Chappellet have been named Wine Auction chairs for the 40th anniversary event. Tickets, auction lots and more will be announced soon, according to a statement from SVMoA.
The Wine Auction is a major fundraiser for the arts nonprofit, and helps to support various educational and community programs. SVMoA is celebrating its 50th year in 2021 with several major anniversary events. For further details, visit svmoa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Is there still a "lower end" picnic/concert/food vendors event that "us locals" loved and attended? OR is it now only the "high end" auction with picnic, way out of "us locals" price range? Hope not... We SO looked forward to the picnic/concert/food vendors wine event every year... If not this year (due to covid concerns?), will the picnic/concert/food vendor event be back next year?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In