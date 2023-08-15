Annabel Webster grew up in the Wood River Valley and thought that when she graduated and left for New York City she would be fascinated with “big city life.” While that is true, Webster said she is even more drawn to her native state, which inspired her to write “Epoxy Resin Nightmare.”
Webster’s “Idaho Gothic” will run from Aug. 17-20 at The Spot in Ketchum as part of the company’s Spot Studio Series.
“I grew up going to the caves near Shoshone and spelunking with my dad,” Webster said. “I always found something creepy and amazing about them. That area of the state I feel is so underrepresented; it inspired me to write this play.”
“Epoxy Resin Nightmare” is about a mother and daughter and their generational curses in the eerie deserts of Idaho. They share time and space and connect on various levels of “girlhood.” Webster described the play as non-linear, as if it’s a dream.
Webster graduated from the Sun Valley Community School in 2018 and originally wanted to go to New York to become an actress. She pivoted to playwriting after taking a course at Pace University and switched her major and college to Marymount Manhattan College.
Webster will be co-directing the piece with her fellow Young Company peers Wyatt Root and Kagen Albright. The Young Company, an offshoot of The Spot, provides young artists with theater education and experience while connecting them with mentors.
Root also attends Marymount with Webster, and his focus is on acting; however, he loves being involved backstage. He started at the spot as an actor, but soon got involved in the more technical processes of theater. He eventually became stage manager for The Spot
A lot of the other production companies in the area focus on mainstream plays or musicals—which, Root said, are lovely. The Spot brings shows that are unique and cerebral, he said.
“Being involved with The Spot for me changed me,” Webster said. “It was the first experimental contemporary theater I saw in real life.”
