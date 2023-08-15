Epoxy Resin Nightmare

Wood River Valley native Annabel Webster’s first play, “Epoxy Resin Nightmare,” will show at The Spot from Aug. 17-20.

 Courtesy photo

Annabel Webster grew up in the Wood River Valley and thought that when she graduated and left for New York City she would be fascinated with “big city life.” While that is true, Webster said she is even more drawn to her native state, which inspired her to write “Epoxy Resin Nightmare.”

Webster’s “Idaho Gothic” will run from Aug. 17-20 at The Spot in Ketchum as part of the company’s Spot Studio Series.

“I grew up going to the caves near Shoshone and spelunking with my dad,” Webster said. “I always found something creepy and amazing about them. That area of the state I feel is so underrepresented; it inspired me to write this play.”

