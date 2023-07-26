A small number of arts-related nonprofits and organizations in the Wood River Valley recently received grant funding from the Idaho Commission on the Arts for their 2024 fiscal year.

The commission gave a total of $726,000 to 85 organizations and schools spanning 26 communities throughout the state. The grants ensure Idahoans of all ages, in every region, have access to the rich cultural legacy of the state and allow Idaho students to thrive through creative learning, the commission wrote in a news release.

For Arts Education grants, Laughing Stock Theatre Co. received $5,460; the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) was granted $10,697.

