A small number of arts-related nonprofits and organizations in the Wood River Valley recently received grant funding from the Idaho Commission on the Arts for their 2024 fiscal year.
The commission gave a total of $726,000 to 85 organizations and schools spanning 26 communities throughout the state. The grants ensure Idahoans of all ages, in every region, have access to the rich cultural legacy of the state and allow Idaho students to thrive through creative learning, the commission wrote in a news release.
For Arts Education grants, Laughing Stock Theatre Co. received $5,460; the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) was granted $10,697.
“We have been working with the ICA for more than 20 years, and we are so grateful for their continuing support for our educational and community enrichment,” said Pasty Wygle, executive director of Laughing Stock.
Wygle noted that the funds will go to scholarships, as well as to a free show open to the public. Laughing Stock Theatre’s mission is to provide quality theatrical productions and arts education to the valley. The company brings diverse artists from around the country to the valley to perform. In addition, it provides opportunities for local actors, directors and designers.
SVMoA’s mission is to enrich and advocate for integrative arts experiences.
“With grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, SVMoA is able to open our doors at no cost to students, teachers and families, offering exhibition tours and art-making opportunities during and after the school day, and engaging the lifelong learner in all of us,” said Sophie Sawyers, director of learning and engagement. “We are grateful to the state of Idaho for their generous support of arts education.”
The Ketchum Arts Commission received a $3,247 Entry Track grant, which provides stable, ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations. Successful applicants demonstrated exceptional artistic merit, clearly defined management, and the public value of their work, the ICA wrote.
For the Public Programs in the Arts category, Laughing Stock Theatre received $4,926; Sun Valley Film Festival received $8,286 and SVMoA received $15,986.
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Idaho. The commission promotes excellence, education in the arts, access to the arts and community investment in the arts. For more information, visit arts.idaho.gov. ￼
