22-06-22-brewfest-8-roland.jpg

Ketchum residents from left, Lexie Staub, Alex Hopkins, Maya Mitchell, Sally Vaisverg and Alex Grealish enjoy Sun Valley Brewfest in 2022.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Sunshine and good beer is on tap this weekend for the ninth annual Sun Valley Brewfest.

More than 25 brewers from Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Montana and Wyoming will be gathering from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Sun Valley Festival Meadow to raise money for local charities and scholarships for Wood River Valley students.

Brewfest is hosted each year by the Ketchum/Sun Valley Rotary Club and sponsored by Valley Apothecary. It has grown in attendance from 500 participants in the first year to more than 1,000 participants in 2022, according to festival organizers.

