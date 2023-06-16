Sunshine and good beer is on tap this weekend for the ninth annual Sun Valley Brewfest.
More than 25 brewers from Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Montana and Wyoming will be gathering from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Sun Valley Festival Meadow to raise money for local charities and scholarships for Wood River Valley students.
Brewfest is hosted each year by the Ketchum/Sun Valley Rotary Club and sponsored by Valley Apothecary. It has grown in attendance from 500 participants in the first year to more than 1,000 participants in 2022, according to festival organizers.
The participants surveyed were 48% local to Ketchum/Sun Valley; 42% were from other parts of Idaho and mountain states, such as Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Oregon, Colorado and Montana; and 10% were from outside the area, including five foreign countries.
Last year, Brewfest raised $35,000. Since the event’s inception, close to $250,000 has been donated to charitable and nonprofit organizations locally, according to Ketchum/Sun Valley Rotary Board President Amber Perkes.
“Brewfest is so fun, and, even more, the feeling of community coming together to raise money for local scholarships makes it all the better,” Perkes said.
Brewfest is a casual event with a variety of vendors. There are also non-alcoholic beverages available to designated drivers and kids. There will be music, games and a kid zone hosted by the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, so the entire family can have fun.
Brewers featured locally are Sawtooth Brewery and Warfield Distillery and Brewery. Several Boise brewers from Western Collective and Edge Brewing Company will also join the event. Farmstead Cider and Schilling Hard Cider will be more options, along with Seltzi Cocktail Co.
Tickets for Brewfest are $35 and can be purchased at the event or online at sunvalleybrewfest.com. Tickets are non-refundable. Those purchasing tickets must be 21 and older and bring a copy of the ticket to check in. ￼
