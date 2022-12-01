Spencer Cordovano was tired of seeing Wood River Valley skiers and boarders get the chance to showcase their skills at theaters across the United States, but not here at home. So, he did something about it.
“We started [the Homegrown Festival] because we see all our local athletes and filmmakers going around the world and doing all these cool trips to make videos that other brands use and distribute elsewhere,” Cordovano said. “So, this is a chance for [the local winter sports community] to get together and show what we’ve been up to.”
The festival, which runs Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3-6 p.m., features a smattering of clips—some premiering for the first time, some that have already been released individually or as part of a larger project. Some are long, some are short. This year, however, the Homegrown team has opted to move from showing just Wood River Valley athlete-focused clips to whole movies. Cordovano said this is to meet demand.
Simply put: the more skiing, the better.
The matinee includes an hour of vintage ski films, including a couple by Sun Valley native Dick Barrymore, as well as the premier of a remastered film from Gary Bigham.
The Homegrown Festival also hopes to give young and up and coming athletes a chance to showcase their skills in a formal setting for the first time. Elliot Burks, Charlie Price and Harper Mallet are three young names to watch in this year’s festival. Cordovano especially praised Burks’ video, which features kayaking and dirt biking as well as skiing.
Other names that action sports fans and locals will recognize in the festival include Olympian Chase Josey, King of Corbet’s winner Karl Fostvedt, Wing Tai Barrymore and McKenna Peterson.
Cordovano emphasized that the night is not just about fun, however. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, a nonprofit organization that provides about 50% of the funding for the local Avalanche Center.
“It’s not just extreme skiers who benefit from the [Avalanche Center’s] avalanche report. Police, fire, emergency medical services, school districts—everybody relies on it,” Cordovano said.
He said that a short video explaining the importance of avalanche efforts to our community will be shown at the festival.
Funding will come from entrance and raffle ticket sales. The 3-6 p.m. matinee costs $8. Admission to the main show, for which doors open at 6 p.m., costs $25. An all access pass to both showings is available for $30. Also available for the first time is a $10 ticket to watch a livestream of the festival from the Limelight Hotel, which will be offering food and drink specials. A portion of the proceeds from these sales will go to the Avalanche Center.
The raffle ticket price is still to be determined. One ticket will buy you a chance to win any of the following: a Sun Valley Season Pass, a number of skis, boots, bindings and more. Prizes are provided by sponsors, most of which are local. Wood River Valley based Decked, Zenergy and Sun Valley Heli Ski join national companies like Scott, New Belgium and Patagonia in sponsoring Homegrown.
The festival is in honor of two now deceased members of the community who made their mark on the ski scene. Jimmy Grossman, outdoorsman legend who died earlier this year in a drowning accident, and Kelly Longe, owner and operator of Earl’s Authentics, who died this summer, will be honored at the festival.
Cordovano is excited, but won’t let the hullabaloo get in the way of the festival’s message.
“It’s all just a reminder to check the avalanche report,” he said.
