Spencer Cordovano was tired of seeing Wood River Valley skiers and boarders get the chance to showcase their skills at theaters across the United States, but not here at home. So, he did something about it.

“We started [the Homegrown Festival] because we see all our local athletes and filmmakers going around the world and doing all these cool trips to make videos that other brands use and distribute elsewhere,” Cordovano said. “So, this is a chance for [the local winter sports community] to get together and show what we’ve been up to.”

The festival, which runs Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3-6 p.m., features a smattering of clips—some premiering for the first time, some that have already been released individually or as part of a larger project. Some are long, some are short. This year, however, the Homegrown team has opted to move from showing just Wood River Valley athlete-focused clips to whole movies. Cordovano said this is to meet demand.

