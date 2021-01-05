The annual Homegrown Film Festival benefiting the Sawtooth Avalanche Center is back in 2021, with a few changes. The traditionally sold-out festival will be livestreamed online from the Agryros Performing Arts Center this Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.
While regular festivalgoers will doubtlessly miss the community element, the quality of films won’t be any different.
The films showcase “homegrown” talent—groundbreaking skiers and snowboarders who call Sun Valley and the surrounding area home. Each year, the lineup includes several well-known professionals and ski legends alongside up-and-comers, raising funds to support the work of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
“This year’s film run will not disappoint and will host some familiar favorites, introduce some dynamic new comers and surprise with some classic throw backs,” states a news release from the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
To learn more about the festival, purchase tickets or enter the online raffle, visit www.homegrownfilms.org.
