The Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History welcomed two new travelling exhibitions Wednesday, July 29, to the Regional History Museum in Ketchum’s Forest Service Park.
The first, “The Flows: Hidden Wonders of Craters of the Moon,” takes an artistic approach to celebrating one of Idaho’s most iconic natural features.
Curated by the Idaho Museum of Natural History, the exhibit draws upon a 25-year collaboration between photographer Roger Boe and poet Will Peterson, both of Pocatello.
With Boe capturing the natural majesty of Craters of the Moon in his artful photographs and Peterson complementing those images with insightful poetry, the exhibit considers both the innate physical beauty of the area and its spiritual impact on those who take the time to behold it.
Director of Regional History Mary Tyson described the project as “art meets science.”
“Through the generous work and vision of the Idaho Museum of Natural History and their Idaho Bound traveling exhibition program, we are able to provide this community with an artistic view of our nearby geologic phenomenon,” Tyson said.
“The Flows: Hidden Wonders of Craters of the Moon” will remain in place at the museum until Nov. 28.
The second exhibit, “High Country News: Chronicler of the West,” which also went up Wednesday, was organized by the Autry Museum of the American West in partnership with High Country News.
The exhibit is a celebration of the nonprofit independent media organization’s landmark 50th anniversary. Adopting a decade-by-decade approach, the Autry traveling exhibit examines and analyzes the cultural, social and environmental issues of the American West, including in Idaho, and how High Country News reported on those topics.
Public lands debates, water conflicts, tribal politics, ranching and economic concerns are all touched upon along with many other issues that continue to be relevant today on local, regional, state and national levels.
“The exhibit not only examines the publication and its accomplishments from 1970 through today, but it celebrates the depth and breadth of the exceptional journalism rooted here in the West,” Tyson said.
“Chronicler of the West” will be on display through Sept. 30.
The Regional History Museum in Forest Service Park is open Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. and is free to visit.
For more information, go to comlib.org/museum.
