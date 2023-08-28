Registration is open for high schoolers interested in participating in the 2023-2024 season of Poetry Out Loud Idaho.
“Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation contest that encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and performance,” according to the Idaho Commission on the Arts, which runs the competition in state.
Registration and participation is free and open to all.
