The Community Library’s May Writers-In-Residence at the Hemingway House are award-winning authors Jennifer Haigh (pictured) and Josh Barkan.

The Community Library in Ketchum will welcome acclaimed writers Jennifer Haigh and Josh Barkan to the Writer-In-Residence program at the historic Hemingway House in May.

The program invites writers and artists throughout the year to the home’s residency apartment in Ketchum, where they are supported by the library and offered time and space for creative projects.

“We were connected with Jennifer and Josh through our friend Mary Pauline Lowry, who teaches at BSU and was in residence with us in 2020,” said Martha Williams, the library’s director of programs and education. “Jennifer was a presenter at the 2022 Treefort Festival in Boise, and we are thrilled to be connected with these incredible writers and to bring them to the Wood River Valley. Jennifer and Josh will spend a month in residency working on new projects, and while they’re here the community will also have several opportunities to engage with them.”

