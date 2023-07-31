The Idaho Commission on the Arts has awarded a Literature Fellowship to Hailey resident Sarah Sentilles and a Performing and Media Arts Fellowship to Boise artist Amy Johnson.
The awards are given every two years and recognize outstanding artists and writers. The awards come with $5,000 stipends. They are made possible by the Idaho Legislature and funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Johnson is the featured artist in The Common Well’s upcoming exhibition, “Seasons Quartet,” a multi-media, solo exhibition and performance that opens to the public on Sept. 8. Sentilles has been commissioned to write an essay on Johnson’s work, which will be included in the exhibition catalog.
