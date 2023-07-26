HAIR the Musical

The cast of "Hair the Musical" is performing the classic story through Saturday, July 29.

The first of two summer productions from St. Thomas Playhouse started July 25, with the ultimate rock musical "HAIR."

Featuring local high school students and young adults, this Grammy- and Tony Award-winning musical follows a young group of hippies fighting the establishment, dodging the drafts, living and loving in New York City in 1967, according to Stage Agent. 

The synopsis of the play from Stage Agent is the Vietnam War is raging and the "Age of Aquarius" is dawning. Claude, his best friend, Berger, their roommate Sheila, and their tribe of friends struggle to balance the demands of the harsh and violent world with their dream for a more beautiful and peaceful world. When Claude receives his draft notice, he must decide whether to join his friends in resisting the draft, or bow to the pressures of society and his conservative parents, thereby sacrificing his ideals and, possibly, his life. 

