The first of two summer productions from St. Thomas Playhouse started July 25, with the ultimate rock musical "HAIR."
Featuring local high school students and young adults, this Grammy- and Tony Award-winning musical follows a young group of hippies fighting the establishment, dodging the drafts, living and loving in New York City in 1967, according to Stage Agent.
The synopsis of the play from Stage Agent is the Vietnam War is raging and the "Age of Aquarius" is dawning. Claude, his best friend, Berger, their roommate Sheila, and their tribe of friends struggle to balance the demands of the harsh and violent world with their dream for a more beautiful and peaceful world. When Claude receives his draft notice, he must decide whether to join his friends in resisting the draft, or bow to the pressures of society and his conservative parents, thereby sacrificing his ideals and, possibly, his life.
"The groundbreaking hit musical remains relevant as ever as it celebrates community, identity, politics, peace and what it means to be a young person in a changing world," said Sara Gorby, artistic director for St. Thomas Playhouse.
The cast includes Onni Petersen as "Claude," Scout Kendall as "Ronny," Norah Davis-Jeffers as "Berger," Steven Serva-Gonzales as "Steve," Vigueria Hudsos as "Rick," Eavan Brown as "Jeanie," Charlie Blake as "Marjorie," Franklin Jasper as "Sheila," Ida Belle Gorby as "Crissy," Charlie Coulter as "Paul," Marina Monschke as "Diana," Wyatt Root as "Super/Margaret Mead," Eva Hatzenbuehler as "Leata," Quispe Meza Linda as "Celeste," Nico de la Torre as "Walter" and Evan Dittami as "Woof."
“HAIR” is directed by Freddie Harris, with musical direction by James Martin. The associate music director is R.L. Rowsey; costumes are by Annabel Webster; set design and construction is by Sara Gorby and Cameron Rendahl; sound design is by Tyler Salvoni; media and projections are by Freddie Harris Tyler Salvoni and Matt Gorby; the lighting operator is Carter Hickey; and choreography is by Melodie Taylor Mauldin and Sara Gorby.
Showtimes are each night at 7 p.m. from July 25-28 and at 5 p.m. on July 29.
