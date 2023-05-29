It seems like yesterday when Julian Tyo helped get the Ketchum Bike Park built back in 2009. It was a passion project for him, and he said the park has been "loved to death" since.
Now, Tyo is on a mission to raise funding to reshape and reconfigure the existing dirt track.
“Turns out it costs money,” he laughed.
Tyo along with some enthusiastic volunteers are starting their campaign with a kick off screening of “8600ft” at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.
The film follows Boise local Braydon Bringhurst as he rides every inch of one of mountain biking’s most iconic trails, The Whole Enchilada in Moab, Utah. From tight alpine switchbacks to steep sandstone rollers and redrocks, this ride is not for the faint of heart. The trail clocks in over 27 miles and 8,000 vertical feet of elevation, according to the film's website, which is why it's done almost exclusively in one direction: down.
Almost, because for "8600ft" Bringhurst endeavored to climb it for the movie.
“I am really excited that Braydon will be at the screening and doing a meet and greet afterwards," Tyo said. "He is such a great advocate and influencer in the world of mountain biking.”
Bringhurst is originally from Utah and now lives in Boise. He attended Brigham Young University and got his degree in film. These days, he runs a film company with his wife, Nicole, according to his bio, and has more than 60,000 followers Instagram followers @braydonbringhurst. He is also on the board of the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association (SWIMBA), a mountain bike advocacy and volunteer organization dedicated to building and preserving a multi-use trail network in Southwest Idaho.
"Braydon's film has been shown all around and I'm excited for the added bonus of having him talk about his methodology he used to accomplish his goal," Tyo said.
Tyo figures from ticket sales they won't be able to raise the $8,000-$10,000 they need to get this done, but will start with this event and plan more in the future. The money will go into a trust set up several months ago through the city of Ketchum. Tyo said he also is very thankful to the Sun Valley Resort for hosting Bringhurst and his family for the event.
Tyo was one of the original people who helped spearhead the project and he volunteers his time to maintain the pump track.
"I just ride, and in a volunteer capacity to help maintain the bike park," said Tyo, who also volunteers for the Wood River Trails Coalition and works in the city of Sun Valley's Community Development Department.
He has lived in the area since 2007, when, as he describes it, he chased a woman to the Wood River Valley. They're now married with a pair of daughters, ages one and four.
"I want to share with them this incredible outdoor recreation space we have here," Tyo said.
