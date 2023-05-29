8600

Money from the screening of "8600ft" will go towards refurbishing the Ketchum Bike Park. 

 Courtesy image by Nicole Bringhurst

It seems like yesterday when Julian Tyo helped get the Ketchum Bike Park built back in 2009. It was a passion project for him, and he said the park has been "loved to death" since. 

Now, Tyo is on a mission to raise funding to reshape and reconfigure the existing dirt track.

“Turns out it costs money,” he laughed.

