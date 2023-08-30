Robert Moore

{span}”Season of Suddenlies,” oil on canvas, by Robert Moore will be featured at Kneeland Gallery for Gallery Walk on Sept. 1. {/span}

 Courtesy Photo

Tina Cole credits her mother for encouraging her to explore art and exposing her to various styles of artistry, which led to her a lifelong career as a painter and monotype print maker.

“I remember she took me to this place on Orcas Island to see artist Bill Cumming,” Cole said. “I ended up being one of his students, painting with him all throughout high school.”

Cole will be showing her monotype work along with local artists Jineen Griffith and Shelly Swanson at Anderson Architecture, located above the Freisen + Lantz Gallery, during the Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk on Friday, Sept. 1, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Tina Cole

Tina Cole’s monotypes are one of a kind art inspired by her adventures hiking in the local mountains.

