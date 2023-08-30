Tina Cole credits her mother for encouraging her to explore art and exposing her to various styles of artistry, which led to her a lifelong career as a painter and monotype print maker.
“I remember she took me to this place on Orcas Island to see artist Bill Cumming,” Cole said. “I ended up being one of his students, painting with him all throughout high school.”
Cole will be showing her monotype work along with local artists Jineen Griffith and Shelly Swanson at Anderson Architecture, located above the Freisen + Lantz Gallery, during the Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk on Friday, Sept. 1, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Locals and visitors alike take in thought-provoking exhibitions of newly installed art, enjoy wine, mingle with friends, and sometimes meet the artists.
Cole came to Sun Valley in 1972 to be a ski instructor after graduating from the University of Washington with a degree in art.
“I’ve never had a big art studio, and I usually take a journal or sketchbook with me when I am out hiking and then use that as my inspiration for my art,” Cole said.
Monotype is a style of printmaking in which a drawing or painting is made on a non-absorbent surface like metal and then the mirror image is transferred to paper. Sometimes it can take days or weeks to complete a single piece of art, Cole explained.
“I build the image up with multiple applications of ink color onto the plate and print onto a single sheet of archival print paper countless times until the desired colors, values and effect are complete.,” Cole said. “The result is one single art piece, not multiple prints of a duplicate image.”
Griffith will be showing her plein-air paintings, and she credits the surrounding mountains and rivers for her inspiration. Her newest works include images of the Camas Prairie and the Boulder and Sawtooth mountains.
“I have always been most content when directly involved in nature by predominantly hiking, camping, biking, kayaking, or climbing. It wasn’t until I slowed down with my paint box in hand that I saw a deeper and more subtle side of nature, one that is often elusive and ever changing,” Griffith wrote in her artist statement.
Swanson recently returned to her passion for art after raising her children. She has a degree in fine art from Boise State University. She paints what attracts her in real life, which is color and texture as well as reflection, according to her artist bio.
Kneeland Gallery will be featuring artists Ovanes Berberian, Lori McNee, Elizabeth Robbins, Steven Lee Adams, Robert Moore, Shanna Kunz, William Berra, Eric Thompson, Ott Jones and Dave LaMure. Moore’s plein-air art features a lot of changing-of-the-season paintings with colorful aspen trees.
“Kneeland Gallery is one of the more traditional galleries in town, and our focus is on landscape and still life painting which has a broad appeal to both the more mature audience as well as the younger homeowners who are new to town,” said Carey Molter, director of Kneeland Gallery. “The latter especially seem to enjoy the depiction of local scenes which we have many of, especially during our plein-air painting event.”
Abstract painter Frances McCormack will be one of the artists featured at Gilman Contemporary in Ketchum.
At Gail Severn Gallery there will be exhibitions by Kathy Moss, who does oil painting on linen, with her current work depicting flowers in a neutral palette. Also featured are sculptor Jun Kaneko and Kiki Smith, who creates Jacquard tapestries featuring animals in a blend of inkjet with metallic threads and gold leaf on paper.
Broschofsky Gallery offers a blend of fine art that focuses on Western art styles, showcasing everything from photography and sculptures to paintings. Rudi Broschofsky is himself an artist; his medium is spray paint and stencils. His gallery also features historic art, such as the photography and legacy of Edward S. Curtis, who was instrumental in documenting more than 80 Native American tribes during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Curtis captured the portraits of Geronimo, Red Cloud, Medicine Crow and others.
The galleries that are a part of Sun Valley Gallery Association are SVMoA, Gail Severn Gallery, Kneeland Gallery, Federic Boloix Fine Art, MESH Gallery, Broschofsky Galleries, Gilman and Wood River Fine Arts. Visit individual gallery websites for information on exhibitions and related events.
To see the complete map and learn more about each gallery featured, visit svgalleries.org. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In