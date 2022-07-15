Free offerings highlight Sun Valley Writers' Conference's star-studded schedule

The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference returns this weekend, July 16-18, bringing dozens of leading journalists, playwrights, poets and novelists to the Wood River Valley to share ideas and discuss their craft.
While much of the event is ticketed, the conference offers a range of free ways to take in the conversation, with livestreams, no-charge lawn seating for talks at the Sun Valley Pavilion and a free Community Speaker Series.
The Pavilion lawn will open 30 minutes before scheduled talks on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for free first-come, first-served seating, according to the Writers’ Conference website. (Seats inside the Pavilion may be purchased for $35; go to svwc.com/single-event-tickets to see what’s available.) Speakers will be broadcast on the Pavilion’s big screen monitor. The conference recommends bringing a low-backed chair or blanket.
Here are the speakers you can catch:
Saturday, July 16
- Anthony Doerr, 3:45-5 p.m.
- “March of the Autocrats” Panel Discussion, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
- Heather McGhee, 11 a.m.-noon
- Lauren Groff, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- A tribute film to Edward O. Wilson, 5-5:15 p.m.
- Elizabeth Kolbert, 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Monday, July 18
- “Will American Democracy Survive?” Panel Discussion, 11 a.m.-noon
- Natasha Trethewey, 12:45-1:30 p.m.
- Freestyle Love Supreme+, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Arthur C. Brooks, 5-6 p.m.
This year, the Writers’ Conference partnered with The Community Library for free lecturers in Ketchum’s Forest Service Park. Two took place in the run-up to the event: novelist and short-story writer Imbolo Mbue spoke on Monday July 11, followed by journalist Erich Schwartzel on Wednesday, July 13. Novelist and playwright Ayad Akhtar will wrap the series on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.
The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference will also livestream and record its hallmark Pavilion Talks to be viewed anywhere, anytime.
For a full rundown of the Conference’s free offerings, go to www.svwc.com/free. ￼
