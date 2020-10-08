The Magic Lantern’s 31st annual Fall Film Festival will continue this week with record-breaking indie film “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” based on the book by Kent Nerburn.
The film follows a Lakota elder (played by 95-year-old Dave Bald Eagle to great acclaim) who enlists the help of a white novelist to write a chronicle of his people.
The Hollywood Reporter reviewed the film, writing of its “undeniable emotional power and authenticity,” crediting much of that to Dave Bald Eagle’s performance.
“Bald Eagle was quite simply as unforgettable a person as you could meet,” director Steven Lewis Simpson said of his actor. “He had a glow about him like no other. He was a lot of fun and there was a lot of laughter on set working with him.”
In an email to the Express, Simpson said he was looking forward to the film’s inclusion in the Magic Lantern’s fall film festival.
“It is so wonderful that the Magic Lantern is bring the moving film to the community,” he said. “The film has done so well throughout the region because I think folks relate so well to this story that lives and breathes upon the land, and also because Dave Bald Eagle’s amazing performance is melting people’s hearts. In these contentious times, it is wonderful to have people so embrace a film that is about building a greater understanding.”
On Friday, the Magic Lantern will also open the newly released Netflix drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
The film, written and directed by Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network,” “The West Wing”) explores the controversial and infamous trial of the so-called Chicago 7, the organizers of what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, which instead turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” stars Oscar-winners Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) in a strong cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Keaton.
Last week’s showing of “Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story” will continue for another week as part of the festival. Social distancing will be in place and masks will be required.
For the most up-to-date information and showtimes, visit mlcinemas.com.
