For the Love of Photography

“For the Love of Photography” with Nils Ribi will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Hailey Town Center West.

 Courtesy photo by Nils Ribi

Hailey Public Library will be hosting local photographer Nils Ribi for a free slideshow presentation titled “For the Love of Photography,” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Hailey Town Center West.

Ribi will use his images to illustrate that it’s not about the type of camera, it’s the perspective and the eye of the person making the photograph that creates a difference.

“Nils is an outstanding local photographer with a national audience,” said Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager. “His presentation will be a photo slideshow of outstanding images he’s taken, many around Central Idaho and the Wood River Valley. He’ll offer his perspectives on how anyone with a camera, from a phone to a DSLR, can think and learn about photography, using his images as examples.”

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments