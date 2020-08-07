Late last month, the Family of Woman Film Festival announced its new virtual format, entire film lineup and dates, Sept. 8-13.
Typically, the festival also presents a number of lectures and some donor-exclusive events. The virtual format means cocktail parties and continental breakfasts are out, but this week the festival announced the details of its donor events.
“With the necessary switch to a virtual festival, we have discovered new opportunities to approach speakers who may have been unable to appear in person in past years,” said festival founder Peggy Elliott Goldwyn. “This year, donors, who receive guest tickets, can think outside the box and invite friends from all over the United States to join them at our special events, as well as to stream our outstanding slate of five free public showings and the keynote Bonni Curran speaker.”
This year’s donors will have the opportunity to join a special virtual screening of the documentary “Raising Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins,” followed by a discussion with Executive Director/General Manager Tom Michael of Boise State Public Radio.
Ivins’ reputation as a firebrand, witty, no-nonsense political journalist precedes her. She shook up the stolid status quo in Texas at the Dallas Times Herald and the Dallas Morning News, effectively making mincemeat of self-important politicians of all stripes. She was lured away to The New York Times, but her tenure was cut short when she proved too controversial for the paper of record. Her 1992 autobiography captures her reputation perfectly in its title, quoting her critics and editors, “Molly Ivins Can’t Say That, Can She?”
The theme of the festival is “Women Who Won’t Be Stopped.” As Goldwyn said, “If ever there was a woman who wouldn’t be stopped, it was Molly Ivins. We hope donors and their friends will enjoy a virtual cocktail party for this hugely entertaining—and enlightening—film.”
Donors will also be able to attend two virtual POV Breakfast events. In the first, Sarah Deer, subject of the film “Sisters Rising,” will answer questions on the film. “Sisters Rising” chronicles the struggle of six Native American women fighting for personal and tribal sovereignty amid ongoing sexual violence targeting indigenous women.
The second breakfast will shine the spotlight on the work of The Children’s Radio Foundation, which works in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea-Bissau, the Ivory Coast, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, using radio as a tool to teach young people how to develop the skills necessary to verbally tackle some of the most hard-hitting issues facing them today.
The Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture for the Health and Dignity of Women keynote speaker will be announced at a later date. Aside from the donor-exclusive programs, all other elements of the Family of Woman Film Festival are free.
Visit familyofwomanfilmfestival.org for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In