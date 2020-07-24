The Sun Valley Museum of Art announced today that Executive Director Christine Davis-Jeffers has stepped down from her role at the organization.
According to a press release, the Board of Directors of SVMoA and Davis-Jeffers reached the decision mutually, citing “financial cutbacks” and “staffing changes necessitated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Davis-Jeffers served in her position since July 2016 after six months as chief operating officer. Prior to that position, Davis-Jeffers directed SVMoA’s annual wine auction, the organization’s flagship fundraiser.
“It has been one of my greatest joys to serve this community through my work at Sun Valley Museum of Art,” Davis-Jeffers said. “I am so proud of this staff and our accomplishments over the last four years. I am leaving this organization in a far better place than when I arrived and know it is in good hands for the future.
“This pandemic has been hard on arts organizations, but SVMoA is a valuable asset to our community and the current team will find a way to meet the challenges ahead. I want to thank all of our members and donors for their support over the years, and for their commitment to the idea that the arts are vital to a strong community.”
Following Davis-Jeffers’ departure, the Board of Directors will be meeting with key staff members at the museum and Company of Fools—the nonprofit’s theatrical branch—to assess the organization’s staffing structure, mission and funding mechanisms.
The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on SVMoA’s normally robust program and event schedule, including forcing the cancellation of both the summer concert series and Company of Fools’ 25th anniversary theatrical season.
“The Board and staff of SVMoA are deeply grateful to Christine for her years of service to this organization,” said Board President Ellen Gillespie. “Christine’s leadership was instrumental in stewarding SVMoA through many challenges and changes, including our recent rebranding and shift in programming necessitated by the pandemic. Her work has enriched the Museum and, by extension, the entire Wood River Valley. We all owe her a debt of gratitude and wish her well in the future.”
For more information on the Sun Valley Museum of Art and Company of Fools, visit svmoa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In