Ernest Hemingway with his sons.

 Courtesy Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History, David Meeker Collection on Ernest Hemingway

The Community Library will host its annual Ernest Hemingway Seminar—a three-day affair for Hemingway enthusiasts and lovers of the written word to gather and discuss the life and work of the author—from Sept. 7 - 9.

This year’s theme—”Fathers and Sons”—invites attendees to read a selection of Hemingway’s short stories that center on the father-son relationship. Acclaimed author Sherman Alexie will deliver the keynote.

Attendees are asked to read six stories in preparation for the seminar: “Indian Camp,” “The Doctor and the Doctor’s Wife,” “My Old Man,” “Ten Indians,” “Fathers and Sons,” and “An African Story.” Set in Hemingway locales from Michigan to Africa, Italy, and France, the stories examine father-son relationships that often imitate Hemingway’s own relationships with his father, Clarence Edmonds Hemingway, and his three sons Jack, Patrick, and Gregory.

