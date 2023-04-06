A young woman approached Emilio Estevez while he was in Sun Valley and excitedly told him she had just watched “The Breakfast Club.” Then, she asked if he was getting the Rising Star Award at the Sun Valley Film Festival, an honor earmarked for Hollywood up-and-comers.
“I just told her ‘Yes!’” Estevez said as the crowd erupted in laughter.
Estevez was actually at the festival to accept the Pioneer Award at his Coffee Talk event on Saturday, April 1, at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. The Coffee Talks offer a unique opportunity at the film festival to get up-close and personal with talent. They are intimate, moderated conversations with change makers in cinema, designed to illuminate the creative process and personal journeys of artists who inspire.
Estevez was interviewed by Boise State Public Radio’s George Prentice, who asked questions about his impactful choices and upbringing in the film industry. (Estevez’s father, Martin Sheen, and brother, Charlie Sheen, are also legendary actors.)
“The day I auditioned for ‘The Breakfast Club’ I went on a Taco Bell commercial audition as well. I was just happy for any callback. I also auditioned for ‘16 Candles’ and really believed I nailed it, but they told me I didn’t get the part and I needed to go audition for ‘Repo Man,’” Estevez laughed.
“Repo Man,” a cult dark comedy, launched Estevez’s career and propelled him into films that have since become synonymous with the 1980s and 90s, like “The Outsiders,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Young Guns,” “Young Guns II,” “The Mighty Ducks” and “Mission: Impossible.”
“Looking back 40 years ago, I was told that my name was not a name to use,” said Estevez. “But, I went against the grain and stuck it out.”
Martin Sheen, originally born Ramon Estevez, wasn’t afforded that option when he first started in the industry for fear of discrimination.
“I remember my father telling me that his father shook his head when he saw Martin Sheen on the marquee. Unfortunately, he passed before he got to see my name,” Estevez said.
The positive part about growing up with his father in the industry is that he got to be on the big production movie sets such as “Catch 22” and “Apocalypse Now,” where he saw legendary screen actors in person.
“Being on those sets really spoils you to where film has gone now, because back then those productions were larger than life,” Estevez said.
Estevez even had a small role in “Apocalypse Now” as a gunner, but the entire scene was cut—probably because he was 14 and looked too young, Estevez laughed.
Estevez bounced around schools growing up, never spending more than a year in any until his last years of high school. He finally settled at Santa Monica High School, graduating a year after Sean Penn.
“Sean actually came back my senior year to direct my play ‘Echoes of an Era,’ a play about the Vietnam War,” Estevez said.
The roles Estevez played in the 1980s in teen coming-of-age films with a group of actors dubbed “The Brat Pack,” alongside Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy and Wood River Valley resident Demi Moore (who was briefly engaged to Estevez). He also worked with iconic filmmaker John Hughes, who Estevez said was amazing and heavily influenced him.
“John really loved actors and he wanted my opinion and thoughts, which most directors don’t really care about,” Estevez said. “He was a real collaborator and was influential to me as a beginning director that it really takes a village to create a film.”
Hughes passed away in 2009, but his impact on film spanned more than three decades with classics like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “The Great Outdoors,” the “Home Alone” series, “Mr. Mom,” “Dennis the Menace,” the National Lampoon’s “European Vacation” and “Christmas Vacation” films, “Flubber,” “Uncle Buck,” “Weird Science,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Planes Trains and Automobiles” and more.
More recently, Estevez has pivoted to directing and producing films. He directed his own brother in “Men at Work” (1990) and his father in “The Way” (2010).
“‘The Way’ took two years to make and I remember sitting in the executives office and watching their eyes glaze over when I was telling them about this project,” he laughed.
The inspiration behind the film came from Estevez’s son Taylor, who traveled the Camino de Santiago with his grandfather Martin Sheen. The Camino is a Christian pilgrimage route to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain.
“My son actually met his wife on this journey and since the film’s release it’s so wonderful hearing people’s stories about their reasons why they made the walk,” he said.
He added that the film has started to gain notoriety again post-COVID-19, as people grappled with isolation, bad habits and mental health issues.
“We have lost millions of people in the past three years and when do we talk about that and grieve them?” Estevez said to applause.
His family is actually working on a sequel to the film. Details about that will be released at a later time.
Estevez tries to not dwell on the past too much and is always looking forward to the future, and thankful to the wide range of people that watch his films and are impacted by his work. Talking about his time doing Westerns, Estevez perked up because he said he really enjoyed working on “Young Guns” and its sequel. He said he would definitely be open to a third part.
“I love Westerns, and they are back in fashion, so to say,” Estevez said. “The progression of CGI [computer generated imagery] has really helped as you can erase telephone poles or jets that fly through your shots.” ￼
