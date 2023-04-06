Emilio Estevez

Actor, Director and Producer Emilio Estevez speaks at the 2023 Sun Valley Film Festival.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A young woman approached Emilio Estevez while he was in Sun Valley and excitedly told him she had just watched “The Breakfast Club.” Then, she asked if he was getting the Rising Star Award at the Sun Valley Film Festival, an honor earmarked for Hollywood up-and-comers.

“I just told her ‘Yes!’” Estevez said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

Estevez was actually at the festival to accept the Pioneer Award at his Coffee Talk event on Saturday, April 1, at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. The Coffee Talks offer a unique opportunity at the film festival to get up-close and personal with talent. They are intimate, moderated conversations with change makers in cinema, designed to illuminate the creative process and personal journeys of artists who inspire.

Josh Brolin; Emilio Estevez

Actor Josh Brolin, left, and Emilio Estevez chat at Sun Valley’s River Run Lodge.

