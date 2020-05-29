The Sun Valley Museum of Art reopened its doors last week, and though largescale events are still off the docket, some smaller classes and workshops are very much attainable.
This weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31, SVMoA will host its first in-person workshop in months. The two-day program, Learning To Draw Field Notes in Nature, will be led by local artist and birding extraordinaire Poo Wright-Pulliam.
“Poo possesses incredible knowledge about birds and plants, and she has won awards for her nature drawings,” said Jeanne Knott, visual arts class assistant at the museum. “We are excited to have her share her two interests in one class at the beautiful Centennial Marsh during the height of the camas lily bloom and the nesting of marsh birds.”
The first portion will be held Saturday online. Wright-Pulliam will demonstrate a tutorial that focuses on sketching birds and wildflowers, what techniques she employs, what to look for and how to produce a piece of art while out in the field.
The second portion will put theory into practice. Beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, participants will meet at SVMoA’s Hailey classroom—314 Second Ave. S.—and from there proceed in their own cars to Centennial Marsh, part of southern Idaho’s scenic Camas Prairie.
The prairie forms the thematic backbone of the museum’s new Big Idea project, From the Colour of its Bloom: Camas Prairie.
Tuition for the course is $125 for museum members and $150 for nonmembers. Space is limited. To make a reservation or learn more information, visit svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491.
Adhering to CDC guidelines, anyone who feels ill or lives with someone who is ill should not participate. Visitors to the museum are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing procedures. SVMoA is following the governor’s lead on limiting headcounts in its buildings and for its programs.
