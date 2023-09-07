Filming Dick Metz

Documentary filmmaker Richard Yellen films legendary surfer Dick Metz on the rocks at Cape St. Francis, known as the home of “the perfect wave.”

 Courtesy photo

Following overwhelming support for local surfing legend Dick Metz’s screening of “Birth of The Endless Summer, Discovery of Cape St. Francis,” the Magic Lantern Theater will be showing the documentary again. 

The documentary is showing on Sept. 7 at 6:45 p.m. at the Magic Lantern, located at 100 E. 2nd St. in Ketchum. Other showings are in the works for October, too; stay tuned for those dates and times. 

“My hope is that people find value in taking an adventure in their lives and to treat relationships with respect and form bonds with the past, present and future generations,” said Richard Yellen, director of the documentary.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

