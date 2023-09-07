Following overwhelming support for local surfing legend Dick Metz’s screening of “Birth of The Endless Summer, Discovery of Cape St. Francis,” the Magic Lantern Theater will be showing the documentary again.
The documentary is showing on Sept. 7 at 6:45 p.m. at the Magic Lantern, located at 100 E. 2nd St. in Ketchum. Other showings are in the works for October, too; stay tuned for those dates and times.
“My hope is that people find value in taking an adventure in their lives and to treat relationships with respect and form bonds with the past, present and future generations,” said Richard Yellen, director of the documentary.
The documentary is about Metz’s three-year journey around the world in search of waves. It was a quest that culminated in the discovery of “the perfect wave” on a beach near Cape Town, South Africa. The adventure inspired filmmaker Bruce Brown to retrace Metz’s steps for the iconic film “The Endless Summer.”
Yellen said he knew there was a bigger story to tell in that Metz hadn’t just inspired “The Endless Summer” by showing Bruce Brown the way to South Africa, but also had his own incredible story to tell.
“Bruce Brown had just passed away, and I saw the tributes coming in from all over the world. There were messages from people young and old saying how much impact ‘The Endless Summer’ had on their lives. To honor Bruce, I felt I needed to tell the story behind why he made the movie,” Yellen said.
Metz grew up in Laguna Beach and learned to surf as a young boy while his father ran a restaurant on the beach. After Metz’s stint in the Korean War, he went to to college at the University of California, Santa Barbara on the G.I. Bill, but he wasn’t very interested in his classes. He preferred to be at the beach.
He ended up running his father’s Huntington Beach liquor store into the ground and decided to take some money he had saved up for a trip around the world. He planned to start his trek in 1958 and visit Tahiti, Australia, Africa, attend the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960, and run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.
When Metz ended up in Cape Town, South Africa, he went right to the beach and ran into a guy named John Whitmore, a used car salesman on lunch break. Whitmore wanted to learn to make surfboards. On a return trip a few years later, Metz taught him.
“John ended up becoming the most known surfboard maker in Africa,” Metz laughed.
During his first trip, Metz went to Cape St. Francis and discovered one of the best surf sports in the world.
When Metz got back to California, he went to see his buddies Hobie Alter and Brown, who had already made his first surf film, “Slippery When Wet.” Metz detailed his travels and told Brown about an incredible surf spot he visited in South Africa.
“It took Bruce a few years to get to Cape St. Francis, and I got him hooked up with my friend John and others I had met along the way in my travels, and thus ‘Endless Summer’ was born,” Metz said. “I’m just glad that I got the opportunity to take that trip and it got shared with the rest of the world.”
