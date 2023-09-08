Join Craters of the Moon park rangers and volunteer astronomers for their Craters of the Moon Star Party on Sept. 15-16.
The crew will also be hosting a National Public Lands Day Photography Workshop on Sept. 23.
Those who attend the Star Party will experience the universe under the park’s naturally dark skies. Meet at the Caves Area Parking Lot at 8:30 p.m. each evening for a ranger program given by the Astro Ranger.
Craters of the Moon is the only national monument named for a celestial body, so it is fitting that there are many ways to enjoy the night sky on the grounds. The park has been recognized as an International Dark Sky Park since 2017 and has served as a stand-in for many planetary bodies. Tour the heavens above by taking part in Star Parties, ranger led programs, or by spending an evening at the campground.
Telescope viewing will start around 9:30 p.m. Bring a jacket, a chair, water, and a red flashlight. RV or trailer parking is not available for the Star Party event.
For the photography workshop, retired park ranger Doug Owen, will be leading the free nature and wildlife photography workshop from 12:30 — 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The course is offered by the Natural History Association in partnership with the park in celebration of National Public Lands Day. Learn different photography methods and naturalist skill- methods to take your outdoor photography to a higher level. Registration is required and limited to 30 people. Call 208-527-1335 to make a reservation. The course will be held in the visitor center.
