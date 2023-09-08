Star Party

Craters of the Moon is hosting a Star Party Sept. 15-16.

Join Craters of the Moon park rangers and volunteer astronomers for their Craters of the Moon Star Party on Sept. 15-16.

The crew will also be hosting a National Public Lands Day Photography Workshop on Sept. 23.

Those who attend the Star Party will experience the universe under the park’s naturally dark skies. Meet at the Caves Area Parking Lot at 8:30 p.m. each evening for a ranger program given by the Astro Ranger.

