New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson will speak at The Community Library in Ketchum on Wednesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. This latest Hemingway writer-in-residence has written the “Walt Longmire” mystery series since 2004.
Johnson will discuss his latest work, “Daughter of the Morning Star,” as well as his upcoming “Hell and Back.” The mystery series follows the stoic sheriff of Absaroka, a fictional county in Wyoming, which is based on Johnson’s home of Ucross, Wyoming. The books have been adapted into a hit Netflix show.
IME: How does it feel to stay at Hemingway’s home in Ketchum?
CJ: Excited and a little overwhelmed. I’ve read the man’s books my entire life, but to actually be sleeping under his roof and fishing the streams where he fished is almost otherworldly.
IME: Did he influence you as a writer?
CJ: Whenever I’m teaching workshops, I’m always telling students to read good writers, writers that are better than you—it raises your game. I don’t think anyone can escape the influence of Hemingway in modern fiction, it’s just not possible.
IME: Why are residencies like these beneficial for writers?
CJ: Well, it gives you a chance to focus. I’m scheduled to keynote the International Hemingway Association Conference this year, and I intend to work on that speech while I’m there in Ketchum. I think it’s an extraordinary opportunity to commune with the man and his haunts while writing about him.
IME: What is your writing process typically?
CJ: Oh, I’m a blue-collar writer. I get my ranch here in Wyoming squared away and then settle into the writing; it’s a wonderfully balanced life between the physical and the intellectual.
IME: Do you enjoy writing?
CJ: I love writing. Whenever I’m out working stock or fighting with fence or irrigation I’ll come back in and my wife, Judy, will say, “Go take a shower and write …” She knows that with me it’ll always make everything better.
IME: How is the process of “Hell and Back” coming along? How would you say it’s different from your other books?
CJ: The challenge in writing any series of books is to keep the writing fresh and engaging, not only for the reader but for yourself. “Hell and Back” is the 18th novel in the Walt Longmire series, and I’ve flirted with elements of spirituality but never to this extent—it should be interesting.
IME: Do you have a work you’re most proud of?
CJ: Probably the eulogy poem I wrote for War Chief Joe Medicine Crow. It was a joy to celebrate a great man like that.
IME: What role have libraries played in your career?
CJ: I didn’t grow up with a great deal of money, so libraries were always the path to books for me. There’s a mutual admiration society between us, especially here in Wyoming where I try and do all my library events for an honorarium of a six-pack of Rainier beer.
IME: How have Ucross and Wyoming at large shaped you as a writer?
CJ: Once again, it’s a question of focus. Living in a town of 26 (we just added another person after 40 years) gives me the focus to apply to the writing. I’m afraid that if I lived in a place like Ketchum or Sun Valley, I’d never get anything done. We’ve already got reservations to three different restaurants in the single week I’m there.
IME: Do you pay attention to critics? What role have awards played in your career?
CJ: I don’t pay much attention to either, I’m afraid. I think the greatest challenges you’re going to have are going to be the ones you apply to yourself. Can I be a better writer than I was yesterday? You’ll never win that fight, but it’s something you have to do if you’re serious about the writing.
IME: What is the strangest interaction you’ve had with a fan of the series?
CJ: A few years back, one of my ranching neighbors informed me that more and more people were showing up and asking where I lived, and did I want them to tell people? I said, sure, if they make it all the way to Ucross, Wyoming that they should go ahead and tell them. The books have been translated into about 30 languages, and its usually foreign readers. I generally sit on the porch, have a chat with them of sorts, then give them a souvenir Rainier beer can and send them on their way.
IME: What about the Longmire world and characters keeps you coming back?
CJ: Walt, it’s as simple as that—he’s good company.
IME: What are the nuances of writing a great mystery?
CJ: Oh, it’s pretty much the same as any form of writing with the addition of the mechanics of a good whodunnit. Of course, some of the greatest pieces of literature could be argued as crime-fiction or mysteries, “Les Misérables,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” ”The Great Gatsby,” “Hamlet,” “Crime and Punishment” and “Heart of Darkness”… All mysteries. I think it just comes down to telling a good story.
IME: How has Walt Longmire grown alongside you?
CJ: Well, characters have to change and evolve in a series or why would you continue reading about them? Walt has faced a long and difficult road, but I like to think that he’s handled it with grace and a sense of humor. People sometimes ask if I’m Walt, and I think my wife has the best answer to that—“Walt is who Craig would like to be in 10 years, it’s just that he’s off to an incredibly slow start.”
IME: What importance does humor have in your writing?
CJ: It’s the lifeblood of what I do; I honestly don’t think I could write without it.
IME: What tactics do you use to keep your writing so grounded in reality?
CJ: I always try and have Walt dealing with the things that Western sheriff’s deal with on a daily basis—I don’t ever want Walt on a cruise ship or chasing terrorists in Teton County. I’m good friends with a lot of those sheriffs in the Rocky Mountain West, and they are a continual source of great material.
IME: You have a lot of strong female characters. Do you approach writing female characters differently from male characters?
CJ: I’m a married man with two daughters and a granddaughter. Are there any other kinds than strong? I’ve got a dreadful weakness for the female characters in my novels—they’re a constant source of intrigue for me and I love spending time with them. As to my approach, that’s different with every single character.
IME: What has been your favorite part about adapting your work to Netflix? What has been the most challenging?
CJ: The only way I can describe having Hollywood get hold of your work is that it’s like coming down the steps one day and having a houseplant start talking to you, strange but delightful. I was lucky in that we had a marvelous group of producers, actors and crew that really made something special. Here we are five years after ceasing production and we’re still one of the top 10 to 20 original content shows on Netflix. As to challenges, they invited me to be a part of the writers room, but I turned it down —working in a room full of other writers sounded difficult.
IME: I’ve heard you say you believe literature is more powerful than any adaptation. Why is that?
CJ: Simple, the reader’s imagination. Nothing can compare with that because the story will be custom fit to exactly what the reader wants to envision—there’s no way Hollywood can compete. ￼
