With COVID rates rising and local areas enacting new mask mandates, many fall events have had to be rescheduled.
St. Thomas Playhouse’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” was supposed to run Sept. 23-26. It has been postponed indefinitely.
The Community Library postponed its events this week with University of Colorado law Professor Charles Wilkinson until 2022. Those are “Wallace Stegner and ‘A Society to Match the Scenery,’” a roundtable conversation, and “Bears Ears: Creation of the First Native National Monument.”
Director of Programs and Education Martha Williams said she hopes Wilkinson can fully engage once it’s safer to do so.
“The library is working closely with each of our scheduled speakers to ensure their safety and comfort for all events this fall and winter,” Williams said.
The Sun Valley Jazz & Music Festival has been canceled for 2021, as it was for 2020. It is set to return Oct. 16-22, 2022.
“We are all very sorry about this, in so many ways,” the Sun Valley Jazz & Music Festival said in a statement.
Tickets for the 2022 festival will go on sale in February. A five-day pass costs $265. Capacity will be limited to 1,500 people.
The festival will send out a survey to those who purchased tickets in 2020 and/or 2021. Buyers can choose to save their ticket for 2022, donate it or receive a refund.
Organizers of other events have decided to adapt and persist. Wood River High School’s production of “Almost Maine” will go on as scheduled Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. Attendants must wear masks to enter the theater. Actors will wear special performance masks.
The Warfield Distillery & Brewery is still hosting its Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 2. This will not be a standing event and people will have to keep distance and follow masking rules. However, there will still be authentic cuisine and beer.
Check the Idaho Mountain Express website for the latest updates on events around town. For more events, see today’s calendar, Page 16.
