The Community Library is welcoming “Wild” author Cheryl Strayed as the inaugural Jack Grove Writer-in-Residence at the Hemingway House.
In addition to her bestselling memoir “Wild”—which was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Reese Witherspoon—Strayed has also penned “Torch,” “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Brave Enough.”
She also hosts the popular New York Times podcast “Sugar Calling,” in which she holds introspective, thought-provoking conversations with some of the world’s leading literary figures (guests have included Margaret Atwood, Alice Walker, George Saunders, Judy Bloom and Amy Tan.)
As part of her residency with the library, Strayed will host two free programs, the first of which follows the “Sugar Calling” model.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 6-6:30 p.m., the library will livestream “Cheryl Calling.” Strayed will be in conversation with Martha Williams, the library’s programs and education manager, and Guadalupe Hurtado, a senior at Wood River High School and summer reading program intern for the library.
Williams and Hurtado will speak with Strayed about her writing, life during the pandemic and more. The program will be broadcast for free online at livestream.com/comlib. It will also be recorded and archived for later viewing.
Then on Friday, Nov. 20, from 1-2 p.m., Strayed will lead a free, virtual writing workshop called “The Story You Have To Tell” via Zoom. Strayed will give a short presentation, guide participants through writing exercises and hold a question-and-answer session. Registration is required for participation. Details are available at comlib.org.
“Last winter [the library] partnered with the Sun Valley Museum of Art to bring Cheryl to our community, and now we are thrilled to welcome her back for an extended stay,” Williams said. “Through her writing and generous spirit, Cheryl exemplifies the curious nature and creative collaboration we seek to encourage through this residency program. And while her engagement with our community will look different during COVID-19, it will be no less memorable and the virtual format will actually allow even more people to participate.”
The library has previously welcomed authors and artists for residencies at the Hemingway House, though the residency programs were not formally named. The newly minted Jack Grove Residency honors the memory of Jack Grove, an avid reader and lover of history who lived in the Sun Valley area. A news release from the library described Grove as demonstrating “inspiring community mindedness” and said “[the library] is privileged to promote creative writing and reading through this Hemingway House Residency in his name.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In