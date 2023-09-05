The Central Idaho Renaissance Fair is where medieval history meets fantasy, as knights, lords and ladies, mermaids and enchanted statues descend on the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey Sept. 8-9.
“Seeing the people come and enjoy themselves is what makes it wonderful,” said Roger Peck, organizer of the fair. “We’re expecting a bigger crowd than last year and more entertainment.”
Peck said his daughter, Richaela, started the Renaissance Fair as a senior project several years ago and it was a big success. So, the Peck family decided to keep it going. The proceeds raised from the fair go to supporting scholarships for students in Blaine County who will be studying literature, history or performing arts.
“We encourage costumes, and there will be a few vendors selling period clothings and cloaks if people want to buy something,” Peck said.
There will be more than 30 vendors selling clothes and crafts, as well as food, Peck added.
Performers include Archer Flynn the Shanty Man, who plays English and Irish folk music; The Mistress of Melody, a Celtic harpist; and David Belt of Swords and Spears and Axes, who sings about the history of ancient weaponry. Hearthfire Watch will be doing sword fighting demonstrations.
“There will also be a fire breather and sword swallowing comedy act and the Pyles Brother Troubadours who play period music on period instruments,” Peck said.
On Saturday night there will be the King’s Feast. People can vote on two local couples to determine who will be named King and Queen and preside over the festivities.
“We’d rather celebrate a couple that gives back to the community,” Peck said.
Brian and Cassie O’Crowley were nominated because of their selflessness. The second couple is Richard and Cris Kimball, the Carey Rural Fire and Rescue chief and his wife.
Those who wish to vote can do so online but must submit their choice by Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Admission to the fair is $10 for those 12 and over; $5 for 6- to 11-year-olds and free for 5 and under. The King’s Feast is $15 per person or $45 for a family.
