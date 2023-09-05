unicorn (copy)

“Unicorn” rides were one option at the Central Idaho Renaissance Fair in 2022.

 Photo by Mark Dee

The Central Idaho Renaissance Fair is where medieval history meets fantasy, as knights, lords and ladies, mermaids and enchanted statues descend on the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey Sept. 8-9.

“Seeing the people come and enjoy themselves is what makes it wonderful,” said Roger Peck, organizer of the fair. “We’re expecting a bigger crowd than last year and more entertainment.”

Peck said his daughter, Richaela, started the Renaissance Fair as a senior project several years ago and it was a big success. So, the Peck family decided to keep it going. The proceeds raised from the fair go to supporting scholarships for students in Blaine County who will be studying literature, history or performing arts.

