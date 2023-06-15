One of the iconic father-son duo performances is by Harrison Ford and Sean Connery in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Bring dad or grandpa and get into this free screening at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
In the film, Indy’s Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), to get his help in their search for the Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, Indy (Harrison Ford) is determined to save his father, save the Grail and save the day in this nonstop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.
This classic comedy and adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg was released in 1989 and was the third installment of the Indiana Jones storyline. The next film in the series, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be released June 30.
