The Community Library welcomes Christian Winn to the ongoing Writer-In-Residence program at the historic Ernest and Mary Hemingway House in Ketchum through September.
Winn was Idaho’s 2016-2019 Writer-in-Residence and is the Boise-based founder of the Writers Write fiction workshop series, co-founder and former director of Storyfort, and producer of the Campfire Stories reading series and the Couch Surfer Artist Series. He is a graduate of Seattle Pacific University and the Boise State University MFA program.
“I’m so very excited and honored to get the opportunity to spend time working and living as a Writer-In-Residence at the Hemingway House these next weeks,” said Winn. “Wow. How cool and amazing and kind of hard to believe. For three-plus decades now, as a reader and writer I have been a great admirer and true fan of the innovative and exacting storytelling of Ernest Hemingway. I’ve also studied and marveled over the big, productive, wild, and richly story-filled life Hemingway lived. And so many of those days, months, and years of this life were spent right here in Ketchum where I’m fortunate enough to now get to spend some of my days as a writer-in-resident scratching away at the good stories, the true sentences, a little bit of that big life, and the narratives that need to be told.”
Winn’s family has deep roots in Idaho, dating back to his great-great-great grandmother who came to the area in the 1870s on the Oregon Trail. As an Idaho writer, he was also a collaborator with his organization Story Forward on the “To Taste Life Twice” seminar and writing workshops hosted by The Community Library in May 2023.
“Christian has been a wonderful friend and collaborator with the library, and we’re very excited to support his work—much of which is currently about the history of his family in Idaho—through this residency,” says Martha Williams, the library’s director of programs and education. “The residency program allows us to bring writers from around the world to the Wood River Valley, and it’s especially exciting when we can support the work that’s already happening here in our state and connect our community with writers from across Idaho.”
As the Idaho Writer-In-Residence, Winn traveled throughout the state representing and working with Idaho writers and communities. He has taught novel and short story writing workshops for Boise State University, The Cabin in Boise, at the annual Writers at Harriman camp for high school students and elsewhere.
During his residency, Winn will offer a free workshop titled “Short Form Hemingway: A Generative Study & Writing Workshop” for a small group that will be tasked with reading and evaluating a selection of Ernest Hemingway’s short stories and essays, then working on a few pieces of their own. Registration is required for the free workshop, which will be held from 4-7 p.m on Monday, Aug. 28. Winn will host a second iteration of the workshop on Thursday, Sept.7 for attendees of the library’s annual Ernest Hemingway Seminar.
