Christian Winn

Boise writer Christian Winn will be the writer-in-residence at the Hemingway House through September.

 Courtesy photo

The Community Library welcomes Christian Winn to the ongoing Writer-In-Residence program at the historic Ernest and Mary Hemingway House in Ketchum through September.

Winn was Idaho’s 2016-2019 Writer-in-Residence and is the Boise-based founder of the Writers Write fiction workshop series, co-founder and former director of Storyfort, and producer of the Campfire Stories reading series and the Couch Surfer Artist Series. He is a graduate of Seattle Pacific University and the Boise State University MFA program.

“I’m so very excited and honored to get the opportunity to spend time working and living as a Writer-In-Residence at the Hemingway House these next weeks,” said Winn. “Wow. How cool and amazing and kind of hard to believe. For three-plus decades now, as a reader and writer I have been a great admirer and true fan of the innovative and exacting storytelling of Ernest Hemingway. I’ve also studied and marveled over the big, productive, wild, and richly story-filled life Hemingway lived. And so many of those days, months, and years of this life were spent right here in Ketchum where I’m fortunate enough to now get to spend some of my days as a writer-in-resident scratching away at the good stories, the true sentences, a little bit of that big life, and the narratives that need to be told.”

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments