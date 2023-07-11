When Tina Finkelman Berkett started BODYTRAFFIC, a contemporary dance company based in Los Angeles, she believed it was her mission to dance, and her responsibility to have a big career.
Some 15 years later, Berkett is excited for the company’s next steps, including hosting the its first summer residency in Sun Valley, with two performances at The Argyros Performing Arts Center, July 14-15.
“We had a great pop-up dance performance for the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s block party, and people responded beautifully,” she said. “We can’t wait for the show at The Argyros.”
BODYTRAFFIC came to Sun Valley thanks to a new partnership with local Gillian Wynn, who is now president of the company.
“We have performed in world class venues, but I am really excited for how Gillian will bring BODYTRAFFIC to the next level,” Berkett said.
Wynn grew up in the Sun Valley area and said she has been a dancer her whole life. Even though she never danced professionally, she loves being involved in the dance world.
“When I saw BODYTRAFFIC, my mind was blown,” Wynn said. “Their fundamental technique is world class and their artistry is exceptional. For a small dance company, you can throw anything at them and they will execute it flawlessly.”
She said she was thrilled to be working to get them to come to Sun Valley for the summer residency. Wynn is hopeful this will become an annual occurance: Next year’s event has just been confirmed with dates to be released soon.
“Everything is going swimmingly, and everyone is so supportive. Next year we hope to add on more shows and more events, like artist talks where people can learn more about the art form and how dance is created,” Wynn said.
Over her career, Berkett has worked alongside and toured with legendary dancers, including Mikhail Baryshnikov. She said the thing that sets BODYTRAFFIC apart from other dance companies is that, while many directors were dancers at one point, but they lose the perspective of being a dancer when they choreograph a show. BODYTRAFFIC choreographers are mostly current dancers who have a connection to what dancers want to do today.
“All our dancers have versatile training, they come from all around the world so we get an influence of Afro-Cuban, Latin, hip-hop and more. All our dancers are this melting pot of influences and highly athletic,” Berkett said.
Their dancers are Pedro Garcia of Lisbon, Portugal; Katie Garcia of Miami, Florida; Alana Jones of Houston, Texas; Tiare Keeno of Salt Lake City, Utah; Ty Morrison of Boston, Massachusetts; Joan Rodriguez of La Habana, Cuba; Jordyn Santiago or Jacksonville, North Carolina; and Whitney Schmanski of Orem, Utah.
Berkett added that BODYTRAFFIC is a family affair, as her husband, Guzman Rosado, is associate artistic director as well as a dancer.
“We have a familial environment, and for us dancing is a joy being together,” Berkett said.
They couple has two children, a 12-year-old that is into musical theater and a 2-year-old who loves dance.
“The 2-year-old and I have many dance parties in the kitchen,” Berkett laughed.
Along with having dance parties with her children, Berkett said the goal is exactly the same as with BODYTRAFFIC, to get people moving.
“Our mission is sharing a true love of dance with the world, and the dancers share that belief, which makes the performances that more impactful,” she said.
After the performances at The Argyros, the company will be going to Quebec and then will have a break for a few weeks before they start up again in August to prepare for the next season.
