BODYTRAFFIC

BODYTRAFFIC is a contemporary dance company based in Los Angeles, but has ties to Sun Valley through its president, Gillian Wynn.

 courtesy photo

When Tina Finkelman Berkett started BODYTRAFFIC, a contemporary dance company based in Los Angeles, she believed it was her mission to dance, and her responsibility to have a big career.

Some 15 years later, Berkett is excited for the company’s next steps, including hosting the its first summer residency in Sun Valley, with two performances at The Argyros Performing Arts Center, July 14-15.

“We had a great pop-up dance performance for the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s block party, and people responded beautifully,” she said. “We can’t wait for the show at The Argyros.”

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com