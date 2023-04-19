SVFF

Thesunvalleyfilmfestival.org"> Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) is kicking off its year-round programming calendar with a “Best of the SVFFest” double-feature event on Thursday, April 20, at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.

“We are building on the excitement from the festival and creating a monthly screening and other programming to add on,” said Heather LaMonica Deckard, director of operations for the SVFF. “We are looking to do more in depth events with writers and directors and others as well.”

Best of the SVFFest features encore screenings of two award-winning films from the 2023 Film Festival. Up first at 5:30 p.m. is the 2023 SVFF Audience Award winner, “Wild Life,” directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The National Geographic Documentary film follows conservationist Kris Tompkins and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins on a decades-spanning love story as they leave behind the world of commercial success at the outdoor brands they helped create to focus their attention on efforts to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina. “Wild Life” chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history.

