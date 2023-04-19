Thesunvalleyfilmfestival.org"> Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) is kicking off its year-round programming calendar with a “Best of the SVFFest” double-feature event on Thursday, April 20, at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
“We are building on the excitement from the festival and creating a monthly screening and other programming to add on,” said Heather LaMonica Deckard, director of operations for the SVFF. “We are looking to do more in depth events with writers and directors and others as well.”
Best of the SVFFest features encore screenings of two award-winning films from the 2023 Film Festival. Up first at 5:30 p.m. is the 2023 SVFF Audience Award winner, “Wild Life,” directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The National Geographic Documentary film follows conservationist Kris Tompkins and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins on a decades-spanning love story as they leave behind the world of commercial success at the outdoor brands they helped create to focus their attention on efforts to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina. “Wild Life” chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history.
The program continues at 8 p.m. with the 2023 SVFF Best Narrative Feature Film “Fancy Dance,” directed by Erica Tremblay and produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, who received Variety’s Creative Impact in Producing Award at this year’s festival.
Tremblay’s directorial debut is a deep investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world at the mercy of a failed justice system through the story of a young Native American woman’s search for her kidnapped niece following her own sister’s disappearance in an attempt to keep what is left of her family intact.
Both screenings are the first on Sun Valley Film Festival’s year-round programming calendar. In alignment with the organization’s expansion in community programming and outreach, SVFF is bringing more screenings, Q&As, and events to the Wood River Valley in addition to the week-long festival.
The Sun Valley Film Festival is a 501©(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art of filmmaking and to use the power of storytelling to foster meaningful connections. The 2024 Sun Valley Film Festival will take place Feb. 28 to March 3, 2024. ￼
