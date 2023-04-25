Barcelona dance 1

{p class=”p1”}Performing flamenco is more than just about dancing for David Gutierrez, above. It is his way of expressing himself and representing his Spanish traditions.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/p}{/span}

 Courtesy photo

For David Gutierrez, performing flamenco is more than just about dancing—it is his way of expressing himself and representing his Spanish traditions.

Gutierrez created Barcelona Flamenco Ballet, a group that is currently touring the United States and will be performing at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

In Spain, flamenco is a tradition that is learned in the street and a natural part of their customs, Gutierrez said.

Barcelona dance 2

Barcelona Flamenco Ballet will perform at The Argyros Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 28.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments