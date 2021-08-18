Ballet Sun Valley has been a staple in the area for the past decade, and this upcoming Sunday and Monday, contemporary standouts BalletX joins the festival for two stunning shows.
On Aug. 22, “Sunset, o639 Hours,” combines dance, live music and theatre to tell the true story of aviator Captain Edwin Musick’s 1938 flight across the Pacific, choreographed by Matthew Neenan.
Ballet Sun Valley founder Bob Smelick has seen the production three or four times already, discovering new details each time.
“This is something unique,” Smelick said. “It touches you in so many ways.”
“Program B: Artists at Altitude” follows on Monday, Aug. 23. This gala-style show features six performances ranging from about five to 25 minutes, classical to contemporary. Martin West, conductor of San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, will serve as the music director of the festival musicians.
“Artists at Altitude” is a clever title but also a reality of performing in the mountains: Dancers use oxygen masks backstage.
“These dancers are world class athletes,” Smelick said. “They’re artists, but they’re also athletes.”
Philadelphia’s BalletX celebrates 15 years of being one of the nation’s premier contemporary ballet companies. They commission choreographers internationally to develop new ballets.
Seeing a Parisian outdoor ballet back in 2008 inspired Smelick to bring the concept to Sun Valley in the first place.
“It adds to the beauty of the ballet,” Smelick said. “Here you’ve got clouds floating by and the movement of the trees. It’s like a composite of the dancers on stage.”
The founder remembered when cottonwood fluffs began floating in during a Tchaikovsky duet: “the audience gasped at the intersection between dance and nature,” Smelick said. Unlike most ballet venues, the pavilion does not have curtains to hide behind. But, as it turns out, many of the dancers love to warm up onstage.
“To them it is much more fulfilling to be able to see their audience,” Smelick said.
For tickets and more information, visit balletsunvalley.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In