Ballet Sun Valley had to cancel its plans for an in-person 2020 summer season, featuring the Pacific Northwest Ballet, which was originally scheduled for July. In lieu of that, though, Ballet Sun Valley has announced an exclusive, one-night-only streaming performance by the Pacific Northwest Ballet on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.
The program was curated specifically for the Sun Valley community and spans the artform’s entire spectrum, showcasing works from 10 different choreographers.
“We are so pleased to present a thrilling program of great ballet to our friends in Sun Valley,” said Peter Boal, artistic director of the Pacific Northwest Ballet. “Several of these works will be filmed over the next few weeks in Seattle. This unique hybrid format of both newly recorded works and archival allows us to share the breadth of PNB’s repertoire with Ballet Sun Valley’s devoted audience. Our dancers and choreographers will be introducing themselves and the individual works throughout the night.”
This unique, free offering can be streamed directly into one’s home using any device with an internet connection. Ballet Sun Valley will also stream to the jumbotron on the Sun Valley Pavilion Lawn, similarly to how the Sun Valley Music Festival has been operating. Pending health and safety protocols, audiences will be able to reserve a socially-distanced spot on the lawn to recreate the experience of a classic pavilion performance.
“We all believe that art and dance can uplift and inspire, especially in challenging times,” Boal said. “Pacific Northwest Ballet intends to do both with our exclusive, streamed performance created just for the Sun Valley community.”
Upon announcing the streaming performance, Ballet Sun Valley also revealed plans for its Education Program and Adaptive Dance Teacher Training Program. Both will be offered via Zoom and, like the performance, will be offered for free, courtesy of the ballet’s sponsors.
This year’s Education Program will be led by Pacific Northwest Ballet School faculty and include a special choreography workshop led by celebrated ballet choreographer Eva Stone.
Faculty from the Boston Ballet school will lead the Adaptive Dance Teacher Training program and will include presentations from physicians from Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, focusing on psychology and autism.
“We are thrilled to be leading the Adaptive Dance Teacher Training for Ballet Sun Valley for the second year in a row,” said Jamie Brege, assistant principal of the Boston Ballet School. “Although it will take place virtually this year, we have a robust, thorough weekend planned and it is sure to be a great way to connect to a grow with an inclusive dance community.”
Learn more about the concert and the educational programs at balletsunvalley.org.
