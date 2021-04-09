son this week, becoming the latest in a rapidly growing list of local arts organizations planning in-person returns this year.
To mark their auspicious return, Ballet Sun Valley’s leaders are developing two separate festivals at the Sun Valley Pavilion this year. The first will take place July 12-13, then the ballet will return Aug. 22-23.
“We are so looking forward to gathering in person this summer to experience the connection only live performances can provide,” said Ballet Sun Valley Executive Director Kelli Quinlan. “We feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to present dance in the beautiful, open-air Sun Valley Pavilion.”
2020 stopped Ballet Sun Valley from its usual performances at the Sun Valley Pavilion, but the nonprofit pivoted (or pirouetted) to present a livestreamed program featuring dancers from the Pacific Northwest Ballet, broadcast on the big screen at the pavilion for audiences to watch comfortably from socially distanced pods on the lawn. There could feasibly still be COVID-related restrictions in place come July, but Ballet Sun Valley will be prepared no matter what.
Further details of the summer festivals will be announced in the coming months. Keep an eye on balletsunvalley.org for the most up-to-date information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In