Ballet Sun Valley announces summer educational intensives

Ballet Sun Valley returns this summer with its immersive Education Program Intensive June 24-26. Classes will be offered to intermediate, advanced/intermediate and advanced dance students.
Venues will span Footlight Dance Centre, the Community Campus and Gravity Fitness, all in Hailey. The classes will focus on conditioning, pointe, variations, contemporary, choreography and more.
“The goal of this program is to provide young dancers with the memories, experiences, and inspiration to reach for the next level of dance, whether that is a career in dance, or a life enriched by the discipline, commitment, graceful movement, healthy exercise, and knowledge of one of the world’s most beautiful art forms,” publicist Shannon Atlas wrote in a statement.
Instructors include current San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancers Tiit Helimets, Frances Chung, Sasha De Sola, and former San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancer Sarah Van Patten, among others.
Helimets has taught at the Ballet Sun Valley summer intensive for the past three years.
“This has been an incredible experience sharing what I have learned in my career and passing my knowledge on to the next generation of dancers,” Helimets said. “The students have been so wonderful, and it gives me such pleasure seeing them try all the steps with 100% effort. This kind of work ethic is any teacher’s dream.”
These classes will work in tandem with Ballet Sun Valley’s presentation of the Boston Ballet on June 24 and 25. Students will each get a complimentary ticket to the performance at Sun Valley Pavilion.
“The connection between stage and education studio are an integral piece of this program’s learning process,” Atlas said.
To apply, visit balletsunvalley.org/education/. ￼
