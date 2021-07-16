As the sun dropped behind a hazy Bald Mountain on Wednesday night, the scent of fresh-cut grass, wine and perfume mingled with the smell of wildfire smoke.
Anticipation buzzed inside the Sun Valley Pavilion as audience members—most dressed to the nines—sat shoulder-to-shoulder, flipping through the program. Children zipped around picnic blankets and coolers on the surrounding lawn.
Then all fell quiet, and some of the world’s most celebrated ballet dancers took the spotlight. For many, this was the first time in two years that they’d performed in front a live audience.
Opening the program on Wednesday was Dylan Wald, principal dancer with the Pacific Northwest Ballet, performing Jessica Lang’s “Splendid Isolation II.” In a traipsing white gown, Wald executed sometimes fluid, sometimes jagged gestures as haunting medieval choral music arched over a simple drone.
Monday and Tuesday evening’s back-to-back programs dished up the full spectrum of ballet, from classical repertoire to modern choreography.
A few of the classics: George Ballantine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” set to music by Felix Mendelssohn, and the “Black Swan Pas de Deux” from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. There was also Jerome Robbins’ “Giggle Dance Pas de Deux” from “Dances at a Gathering,” in which Pacific Northwest Ballet’s Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan and Kyle Davis delighted the audience with frolicking, humorous gestures set to various etudes by Frederic Chopin.
On Tuesday, a live string quartet made up of members of the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra transported the audience seamlessly from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to the dark, nautical atmosphere of Justin Peck’s “Year of the Rabbit,” set to music by singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens.
Despite the smoke, the audience was transported to far-off worlds crafted with the help of lighting and costume designers.
“It’s almost as though we forgot what it is like to be a part of an audience that collectively breathes, sighs, laughs and celebrates,” one ballet attendee, Gillian DiLallo, told the Express. “While every seat in the pavilion was not taken, one thing is for certain—an artistically starved and hungry audience left not just satiated, but moved, changed, renewed.”
One highlight Tuesday was Alejandro Cerrudo’s technically demanding “Future Memory,” performed by Wald and fellow Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers Elle Macy, Leah Terrada and Miles Pertl in front of a live audience for the first time. The choreography toed the line between high art and athleticism, involving headstands and acrobatic poses that brought audience members their feet.
Ballet Sun Valley returns August 22-23. For more information, visit balletsunvalley.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In