Ballet Sun Valley is taking major strides towards expanding programming and attracting more and more world-class ballet companies to perform in this mountain destination.
Most recently, the organization purchased a professional ballet floor, a sprung floor, to greatly expand and enhance its staging capabilities at the Sun Valley Pavilion and beyond.
Floors like this are necessities to dancers, according to Ballet Sun Valley founder Bob Smelick. They are made from versatile, absorbent material that produces extra traction and a spring effect for dancers, meaning they can move with greater energy and agility. This quality also greatly reduces the strain on dancers’ joints and muscles, thereby reducing the potential for serious injury.
Since a sprung floor is a must-have for professional companies, Ballet Sun Valley has, since its founding, been renting one for annual performances at the Pavilion. Annual rentals total over $20,000, Smelick said, so the Ballet’s purchase of its own floor at nearly $100,000 is a considerable investment for the future.
“It’s a big investment, but one that will enable us to bring more international ballet to the Sun Valley community,” Smelick said. “The Pavilion has an emerging reputation in the ballet world as being a perfect venue. We see not only the availability and interest of the best of ballet in the world, but we think there’s also a real appetite in the community for this art form.”
The sprung floor will provide not only a literal platform for the dancers, but also a foundation on which Ballet Sun Valley can grow significantly. The group is already planning on two summer festivals—one in July and one in August, doubling their usual annual offerings at the Sun Valley Pavilion—in addition to numerous educational programs and smaller performances. The sprung floor enables all of these, any time of year.
As an added bonus, the floor is highly adaptable, consisting of dozens of individual panels that can be separated and reorganized, meaning Ballet Sun Valley can install a vast stage at the Sun Valley Pavilion, or can occupy the Tierney Theater at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, or even set up for a few smaller educational programs at the Sun Valley Community School.
“The sprung floor can be used for Pavilion programs, advanced education programs, Argyros performances—you can configure the panels for various locations,” Smelick said.
With the sprung floor secured and the summer looming, Ballet Sun Valley is preparing to make some big announcements soon about plans for the coming months, according to both Smelick and Executive Director Kelli Quinlan. As the Ballet expands its offerings, Sun Valley’s “emerging reputation” in the ballet world is sure to continue growing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In