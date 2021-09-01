After years of only getting offered one-dimensional roles as an actress, Naomi McDougall Jones decided to become a filmmaker in order to diversify the stories being told. In 2011, while making her debut feature, “Imagine I’m Beautiful,” she and her all-female producing team were told they had to get a male producer at some point, so people will “trust [them] with their money.”
This experience, along with countless others while working in the movie industry, inspired McDougall Jones to start Avalon: Story, a center of practice dedicated to help birth the future of storytelling. The foundation asks the question (among many others): What is story outside the white male gaze?
McDougall Jones, along with five other Avalon Fellows, will stay at the Idaho Basecamp’s Big Lost Campus Sept. 1-8 to investigate storytelling—specifically, “What does the future of story need to be to build a bridge to a more beautiful future?”
The Community Library hosts a panel for these creatives to discuss the topics on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. They want people to participate, too, by asking “What does story mean to you?”
“Stories can feel like, in this day and age, just the thing you do at the end of the day to turn off your brain,” McDougall Jones said. “But that’s actually not what’s happening. The stories we watch set the framework for our entire understanding of the world, ourselves, each other and the purpose of life.”
Joining McDougall Jones is Sarah Springer, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and journalist; Catherine Eaton, screenwriting teacher at Harvard University; Indigenous Impact Producer Charlene SanJenko; Cidney Hue, founder of NYC Women Filmmakers; and science fiction director Taryn O’Neill.
“I hope that people can recognize that their own story is important,” O’Neill said. “We are all story-driven creatures. The Wood River Valley has undergone a lot of changes since the pandemic with the huge influx of new residents and the challenges (environmental, economic) which accompany that, so it’s an important discussion to have—and a way to engender community spirit and activism.”
After becoming The Community Library’s inaugural Hemingway writer-in-residence, McDougall Jones decided to move to the Sun Valley area full time. She had been working in New York City for the previous 13 years.
“There’s an electricity to that, being at the center of a lot of things,” McDougall Jones said. “But I think there’s a calmness and an inspiration that comes from a place that’s so beautiful, that’s so community-driven. It has been better for my soul.”
McDougall Jones wanted to share this tranquil motivation of the setting with her peers. She believes retreats are valuable to writing.
“Day to day life always crowds in when you’re where you live,” McDougall Jones said. “There is a spaciousness that is required for the creative process.”
While at the Idaho Basecamp Big Lost Campus, the women will spend the mornings working on individual projects. Afternoons will be a combination of teach-ins, each woman leading a workshop in whatever she’s discovered story should be. Over the course of the week, they will use the late afternoons to create something together, pushing the boundaries of story.
“My great hope is that as Avalon Fellows collectively, we’ll inspire each other to discover what narrow assumptions are currently being made about what stories “work” and “sell” and can hope to be “popular,” and that we’ll birth a process for imagining stories that is expansive and daring and wildly varied,” Eaton said.
During their morning writing retreats, Eaton will work on two projects. She wants to write a new short film that will be entirely inspired by the week in Idaho with Avalon, which she will hopefully shoot soon thereafter. She will also be working on a new draft of an hour-long series called “SONG OF RED MAY,” which she has written with Suwada Hinds. The African-futurist episodic asks the question: “What about us as a species would turn artificial consciousness against us?”
SanJenko will work on feature film, “NIKA & The FireDancer.”
“As an Indigenous woman and adult-adoptee, writing my screenplay has allowed me to walk through a creative process of regenerative healing, integrating the pain points of loss, blood-family, and truth, and exploring my own curiosity around multi-dimensional change-making and time,” SanJenko said.
O’Neill will finish up an indie science fiction feature film that explores “time, purpose and quantum entanglement.” She is also writing the series bible for an eco-themed young adult TV show that takes place in the Wood River Valley, inspired by her past two summers here. She submitted the pilot for it a National Resources Defense Council fellowship.
“The first draft of everything is crap,” McDougall Jones said. “That’s a really useful thing to comes to terms with.”
Earlier this year, Avalon: Story launched nationally with “Constellation Incubator.” Sixty filmmakers worked to redesign how the business of independent film works—how they get financed, made and distributed. Then, at the end of those eight weeks, the filmmakers presented 12 possible new ecosystems for the industry.
“The next year is going to be about building some of them,” McDougall Jones said. “Experiment and fail and learn and try again and see what works and keep building from there.”
Eventually, McDougall Jones hopes to have a year-round Avalon: Story campus, which is a “community-based and nationally-sought-after hub for innovation in story and the business of story.”
