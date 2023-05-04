St Thomas Playhouse

“Little Women” was the Summer Theater Project 2022 by St. Thomas Playhouse

Kids interested in acting and performing have two opportunities to show their skills by auditioning for upcoming productions presented by St. Thomas Playhouse.

The first audition for teens entering ninth grade through young adults is for “HAIR the Musical” on May 8-9. Those interested in auditioning need to prepare 16 bars or one minute of a song from a musical theater song from the era 1920-2000. References can be from the American Song Book, Rogers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Sondheim or from “Into the Woods,” “Annie” or “Music Man.” This will also include singing or reciting a song from “HAIR,” and directors are looking for performing skills during that portion.

“‘HAIR’ is the ultimate rock musical about love in all forms, with themes that cut deep into our humanity—pollution, race, drugs and war all with the focus of bringing together people in the name of love. St. Thomas Playhouse is ecstatic to introduce this music to a new generation of young people. This production will be infused with modern twists,” said Sara Gorby, artistic director for the organization.

