Kids interested in acting and performing have two opportunities to show their skills by auditioning for upcoming productions presented by St. Thomas Playhouse.
The first audition for teens entering ninth grade through young adults is for “HAIR the Musical” on May 8-9. Those interested in auditioning need to prepare 16 bars or one minute of a song from a musical theater song from the era 1920-2000. References can be from the American Song Book, Rogers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Sondheim or from “Into the Woods,” “Annie” or “Music Man.” This will also include singing or reciting a song from “HAIR,” and directors are looking for performing skills during that portion.
“‘HAIR’ is the ultimate rock musical about love in all forms, with themes that cut deep into our humanity—pollution, race, drugs and war all with the focus of bringing together people in the name of love. St. Thomas Playhouse is ecstatic to introduce this music to a new generation of young people. This production will be infused with modern twists,” said Sara Gorby, artistic director for the organization.
Rehearsals will be from July 14-24, with the performances July 25-29 at the Sun Valley Community School theater.
“HAIR” will be directed by Freddie Harris, musical direction by James Martin and choreography will be done by Melodie Taylor Mauldin and Gorby.
The second audition opportunity is for younger kids, ages 5 years and up through young adults, for “The Wizard of Oz.” Auditions will be from 4-7 p.m. on both May 11 and 12. Those auditioning for the role of Dorothy should prepare to sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” If auditioners just want a speaking role, they should prepare one or two scene sides. The munchkins will be played mostly by children under 5 feet, and there are a plethora of roles.
“‘The Wizard of Oz’ is a classic story and perfect for the whole family. ‘There’s no place like home...’ is a mantra that we all know well. We hope to bring our community together to tell this story with vibrant and cherished characters,” Gorby added.
Rehearsals for this production will be from Aug. 5-Sept. 19 with performances Sept. 20-24 at the Sun Valley Community School theater.
“The Wizard of Oz” will be directed by Gorby and musical direction will be by Dorinda Rendahl. In person auditions can be scheduled at signup.com/go/GoWHOVs, or video submissions will be accepted by email to sgorby@stthomassv.org until May 15.
All auditions will be at St. Thomas Episcopal Church located at 120 Sun Valley Road in Ketchum. For more information visit stthomasplayhouse.org. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In