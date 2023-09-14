Sightings

Esther Pearl Watson, “An Exercise in Unselfish Love,” 2022, acrylic and mixed media on panel, will be on display at SVMoA.

 Courtesy photo

When artist Deb Sokolow was a young girl, she remembers sitting in a McDonald’s in Washington, D.C., with her parents and seeing one man enter the restroom with a briefcase. A few minutes later, another man walked out with the same briefcase.

“That was the first moment I remember thinking that things aren’t always what they seem, and there might be a backstory or a mystery to solve,” Sokolow said. “Living in D.C. for a time was the perfect place to imagine all kinds of things happening under the surface.”

Sokolow is one of the featured artists for Sun Valley Museum of Art’s (SVMoA) latest exhibition “Sightings,” which will explore a renewed relationship to the stars and night sky that was formed during the pandemic and the human fascination with the possibility of extraterrestrial life. The exhibition opened to the public on Sept. 14 and will remain on view through Dec. 2.

