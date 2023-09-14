When artist Deb Sokolow was a young girl, she remembers sitting in a McDonald’s in Washington, D.C., with her parents and seeing one man enter the restroom with a briefcase. A few minutes later, another man walked out with the same briefcase.
“That was the first moment I remember thinking that things aren’t always what they seem, and there might be a backstory or a mystery to solve,” Sokolow said. “Living in D.C. for a time was the perfect place to imagine all kinds of things happening under the surface.”
Sokolow is one of the featured artists for Sun Valley Museum of Art’s (SVMoA) latest exhibition “Sightings,” which will explore a renewed relationship to the stars and night sky that was formed during the pandemic and the human fascination with the possibility of extraterrestrial life. The exhibition opened to the public on Sept. 14 and will remain on view through Dec. 2.
“Stories about UFOs have been turning up recently in lots of unexpected places, from the pages of the New York Times to NASA and the halls of Congress,” said Courtney Gilbert, SVMoA curator of visual arts.
This past summer, a Congressional hearing dealt with the subject of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and whether the U.S. government is keeping non-human remains.
“Fascination with the possibility of extraterrestrial life seems to be at a high across the country, and, living adjacent to a Dark Sky Reserve, it felt like the right time and place to explore the current interest in the topic,” Gilbert said. “This exhibition doesn’t speculate on whether the objects or lights viewers report seeing in the sky are in fact otherworldly in origin, but brings together a group of artists whose work, often with humor, invites us to consider what we might be seeking when we look to the stars for signs of life.”
Sokolow said she considers herself agnostic on the subject of aliens—not that she believes they’re out there, but she is open to the idea.
“It does bring to mind a lot of questions, and I’m not sure it was real or perhaps a distraction from the current state of the economy and divisive rhetoric,” Sokolow said. “People read about UFO’s and aliens probably because it’s the least depressing thing to read.”
Sokolow teaches art and theory practice in the art department at Northwestern University north of Chicago. She is well-known for her artist books, which combine images, diagrams and text speculating on topics ranging from architecture’s social engineering to intelligence organizations.
“I feel I have more blueprint type imagery that is semi-abstract forms and shapes, meaning it’s not immediately clear what it is. I want elements to the story that are up in the air or feel nebulous,” Sokolow said.
The piece she made for the SVMoA’s show is an artist book that is 12 feet long and will be displayed on a shelf to see it all at once. Sokolow came to the valley in 2022 and spent time in Triumph, where she heard that people considered the area a good place for an extraterrestrial visit.
“There’s no solid depiction of a spaceship or aliens—it’s more based on the story of Triumph I was told,” Sokolow said.
Sokolow was inspired by local mining history and her project weaves a narrative through fact, speculative fiction, and lore. Seattle-based painter Cable Griffith made “Sightings” (from which this exhibition takes its name), a series of paintings inspired by eyewitness drawings and written accounts of UFO sightings. During the pandemic, Griffith began thinking about the ways that isolation at home led many of us to develop a new relationship to the night sky, which ignited his interest in revisiting the topic. SVMoA then commissioned Griffith to make a new set of “Sightings” paintings
Works by artists Karla Knight, Robyn O’Neil, Ionel Talpazan, Esther Pearl Watson, and Timothy Wyllie complete the exhibition.
The first event in the exhibition will be an artist talk with Sokolow and Griffith about their processes and their fascination with the unknown and night sky at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at SVMoA in Ketchum. The exhibition will open after from 6-7:30 p.m. with free admission.
Continuing the series will be an astrophotography workshop from 4:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. People will shuttle out to Craters of the Moon National Monument to do their own night photography course and then process the images the following day. Cost is $180 for members and $200 for non-members.
The museum will hold evening exhibition tours on Thursdays, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 all at 5:30 p.m. This is free with registration encouraged.
There will also be a lecture with filmmaker Ricki Stern discussing the making of “UFOs: Investigating the Unknown” with date and time still being determined.
Finally, a workshop titled “Night at the Museum: Stories of the Supernatural” will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the museum. This is free with a suggested donation of $10.
For more information about each event or the exhibition visit svmoa.org. ￼
