On Aug. 12 and 13, the St. Thomas Playhouse’s Company B summer camp will perform its second run of “Frozen Jr.,” based on the instant classic Disney animated musical from 2013.
“Frozen” is a retelling of the fairytale “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Andersen. For anyone over the age of 25 who doesn’t have children, it tells the story of two princesses living in a mythical Nordic land. At a young age, sisters Anna and Elsa must separate due to Elsa’s erratic freezing powers. Years later, when Elsa’s powers become out of hand, she inadvertently sets off an eternal winter in Arendelle. Anna, joined by some colorful characters, sets off on a quest to save the kingdom and reunite with her sister.
“This story in particular, of all the Disney animated movies that have come out in the last decade, is probably the most popular by far,” said Managing Director Brett Moellenberg. “It’s about two sisters who don’t always get along. I think that’s a really resonant story for kids.
“We want to be able to do shows that stretch them artistically at times but also gives them something they’re really excited to do.”
As opposed to the full-length Broadway version of “Frozen,” which runs about two and a half hours, Company B’s “Frozen Jr.” edits the musical down to approximately one hour. Disney and Musical Theatre International organize these versions to pare down the more technical aspects. Most of the special effects in Company B’s show come from lighting, using gobos and icicle shapes, and sound design.
Typically, Company B features kids ages 4-13. However, this year they extended the opportunity to ninth graders who missed out in 2020. Many of the students who grow out of the local theater programs come back to help as faculty. Director/choreographer Savina Barini is one of them.
“St. Thomas programs were a huge self-respect booster for me when I was a participant,” Barini said. “I try to recreate the same really open, loving environment my directors created for me so that the kids leave with the knowledge they’re enough just as they are and deserve to be respected and cared for.”
Due to the show’s popularity and COVID precautions, Company B split up their staging of “Frozen Jr.” into two separate runs. The first session was June 28-July 9. This production will have a new cast, new director, new music directors and new staging. The set will be similar but moved around in different ways.
“It’s not like a copy and paste,” Moellenberg said. “We’ve never tried to do this where we do the same show in two different months. We wanted to make sure this was a unique experience for this group of kids.”
Company B is a tuition-based camp which has run for over a decade. On Aug. 2, those in the third grade and older auditioned for roles. The director and music directors cast the show that day. They sent the list to the parents, and the kids came the next day to begin rehearsing.
“The rehearsal process for Company B is always a little hectic, but it always leaves me in awe to see the kids absorb so much so quickly,” Barini said. “I always find the kids way more willing to play around and take risks than adult actors are. They don’t give up easily, and they teach me a lot.”
To keep them engaged, the kids rotate through different stations, each lasting about 35 minutes. The stations comprise acting classes, yoga classes and set building instruction. The intensive schedule brings the students closer together, despite age differences. Barini noticed an eight-year-old grow frustrated with a dance move then watched one of the ninth-graders work one-on-one with her until she got it. Seeing the pride on their faces almost brought the director to tears.
While the popularity of the show inspires enthusiasm in kids, it also comes with its own set of challenges.
“A lot of these kids have heard and sung these songs along with the recording for the past almost 10 years since it’s been out,” Moellenberg said. “They have an idea of what it’s supposed to sound like. Then when it’s just them singing, they realize it’s a lot harder than it sounds ... It’s a really good experience to start hearing their own voice.”
“Fixer Upper,” a cast favorite, features the trolls attempting to convince Anna to fall in love with Kristof, a rugged ice harvester. Disney cleverly allows the entire cast to sing the timeless “Let It Go” in one way or another.
Associate Music Director Louisa Waycott wants the cast to sing well, of course—but she also has larger goals for her young performers.
“My overall hope is that each participant finds their own joy in music, confidence to get up on stage and in-front of their peers, the skill to public speak and present yourself with confidence, and the ability to work as a group and produce something amazing,” she said.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for those under 18. For more information, visit stthomasplayhouse.org.
