Sally King Benedict

Sally King Benedict is known for both her figurative and abstract work. She has been featured in design magazines, including Elle Decor and Southern Living.

 Courtesy photo

Sally King Benedict started making art creations as a child and gave them away to family and friends as a way to make them happy. She brings that energy to her artwork today, as a majority of her paintings use bright, happy colors and abstract shapes.

Benedict recently moved to Ketchum, and her work is being featured during the upcoming Gallery Walk from 5-7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at Hemmings Gallery in Ketchum.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to the free Gallery Walk, hosted several times throughout the year by area galleries. Visitors can enjoy newly installed exhibitions over wine, mingle with friends and often meet the artists.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments