Sally King Benedict started making art creations as a child and gave them away to family and friends as a way to make them happy. She brings that energy to her artwork today, as a majority of her paintings use bright, happy colors and abstract shapes.
Benedict recently moved to Ketchum, and her work is being featured during the upcoming Gallery Walk from 5-7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at Hemmings Gallery in Ketchum.
Locals and visitors alike are invited to the free Gallery Walk, hosted several times throughout the year by area galleries. Visitors can enjoy newly installed exhibitions over wine, mingle with friends and often meet the artists.
Hemmings Gallery, in particular, features the work of local, national and international artists that explore artistic boundaries, according to its website.
Before Edward Hemmings opened his gallery, he worked on an art installation at Benedict’s studio. He knew then she would be at the top of his list of artists to feature when his gallery opened in October 2022.
“Edward was immediately struck by the color and the embodied energy of Sally’s paintings, but it was also clear she is a serious artist with a limitless imagination,” said Glen Varco, Hemmings’ wife and gallery manager.
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Benedict said she started making art when she was a child.
“Growing up in Atlanta, my mother was super creative and into art. She sold art at a contemporary gallery and would take my siblings and I to art shows to expose us to different mediums,” Benedict said.
She graduated from high school a year early, and while debating attending prestigious art schools, she ultimately decided to go to Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her degree in art from the College of Charleston and began to build her art business.
“I was in a co-op with a few other women who were the same as me, creative types, building their business from fashion designers, public relations and more. It was a great group of people who were very supportive,” Benedict said.
Her first show was in 2007, and Benedict said everything fell into place at the right time. “I was in the beginning era of social media and able to get my name out there,” she said.
Benedict’s art has been featured in design magazines, such as Elle Decor, House Beautiful and Southern Living.
Her artwork is more abstract, although Benedict said her work has progressed from fully abstract to more figurative abstract.
“I don’t have a sketchbook or paint from pictures. I paint what I’m feeling and let the palette dictate what gets laid down on canvas,” Benedict said.
Now residing in the Wood River Valley, Benedict said she is doing more plein air, setting up her easel and painting outside. However, her studio is where most of her art is created.
“I like to control the space, since some of my paintings I think are out of control,” she noted with a laugh.
Benedict listens to music when she paints, sometimes it is whimsical and instrumental and can range to rap music.
“I love music when I paint, and I just allow myself to let go and not worry about the end product. It’s very much intuitive painting,” Benedict said.
