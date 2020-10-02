The Sun Valley Museum of Art will begin offering a new afterschool program on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting next week, Oct. 6 and 7. Students will meet at the Liberty Theatre in Hailey for seven weeks on either Tuesdays or Wednesdays, 2:30-6 p.m.
Smart Art! will guide children in grades four and five through a wide range of artforms, including the visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, film and more. Students will engage in creative problem-solving activities, self-expression and confidence-building projects.
SVMoA will divide classes by last name, much like the Blaine County School District has chosen to do. Children whose last names begin in the first half of the alphabet (A-L) will attend on Wednesdays. Children with last names in the second half of the alphabet will meet on Tuesdays.
“Working with students after school is an exciting way for us to bring arts education to our community,” said Katelyn Foley, SVMoA’s director of education and humanities. “We’ve planned many fun projects and invited a variety of guest artists to share their knowledge about their specific craft. I look forward to creating art with fourth and fifth graders in our community. If all goes well, we plan to offer the program through the spring of 2021.”
A certain amount will depend on developing health guidelines and restrictions, and SVMoA plans to follow CDC advice and government orders to a T. Class participants are expected to wear masks and follow the same rules they would in school.
Tuition for the seven-week program is $80-$100, with some scholarships available. Space is limited and registration is required ahead of time.
Visit svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491 for more information.
