After a long hiatus that began in March and resulted in the postponement or outright cancellation of concerts, film screenings, plays and other events, the Argyros Performing Arts Center is finally reopening its doors on Friday, July 3.
Beginning this weekend, the Washington Cafe and Tierney Theater will both be open within the performing arts center.
Starting Friday is the pyrotechnic documentary “Passfire,” which will screen daily July 3-5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. For the remaining weekends in July, Fridays through Sundays, The Argyros will screen “Idaho From Above” every hour on the hour from 2-6 p.m. All screenings are free.
“Passfire” is an appropriate selection for Fourth of July weekend, as the acclaimed documentary takes an in-depth look at the history, culture, design and spectacle of fireworks.
“Idaho From Above” documents exactly what the title suggests. Sweeping aerial footage of the stunning Idaho landscape—including the largest contiguous wilderness area in the Lower 48—offers a dazzling reminder of the natural beauty that stretches all around us.
Both films are easy to pick up in the middle, so patrons are encouraged to wander in and out at their leisure, staying only as long as they feel comfortable doing so. Sanitation stations will be available and social distancing encouraged. The seating in the theater will be spaced out to allow for patrons to maintain safe physical distances.
Between screenings, Argyros staff will be cleaning the theater thoroughly.
The café, located in the main lobby, will be open Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers a full espresso bar, beer, wine and a light snack menu. Seating will be available in the lobby and outside on the patio.
The “performing” portion of this performing arts center’s agenda remains on hold for the time being, with touring acts very few and extremely far between at the moment.
The Argyros had initially hoped to present Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti in concert at the end of the month, but that performance has now officially been rescheduled for July 25, 2021. The Argyros will be reaching out to ticket-holders with regards to refund, exchanging and donation options.
The arts nonprofit issued a statement earlier this week, saying “we will do our best to proceed throughout the summer with flexibility and caution, but also strive to be imaginative, innovative, and willing to experiment with the venue.”
The Argyros Performing Arts Center is located at 120 Main St. S., Ketchum. Learn more about the organization and its plans for the summer online at theargyros.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In