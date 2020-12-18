Though the myriad in-person performances that pepper a typical holiday season in the Wood River Valley have mostly been jettisoned this year, the Argyros Performing Arts Center has brought together several local theater and music stalwarts for a special virtual Yuletide program.
“Christmas for the Community” will be available for on demand viewing beginning Friday, Dec. 18, and will remain accessible through New Year’s Eve. The 45-minute program features local talent performing their favorite holiday tunes. All the pieces were recorded in early December in The Argyros’ Tierney Theater under COVID-safe conditions.
Showcased talent includes Michael White, R.L. Rowsey, Judith McQueen, Faculty Lounge, John Mauldin and Melodie Taylor-Mauldin, Alan Pennay, Andrew Alberger, Chip Booth, Peter Davenport and Nick Sacks.
“All the musicians who were approached enthusiastically accepted the request to dress up in their holiday finest and be a part of the production,” states an announcement from the performing arts center. “For most of the artists, this was the first chance to appear on-stage since last spring and everyone involved had a fantastic time. The Argyros hopes everyone enjoys this easy way to safely enjoy live music.”
The program will be available for streaming at theargyros.org, with a suggested donation of $20. All proceeds raised by the video will support The Argyros’ Bridge to the Future fundraising effort, which helps cover annual operating expenses for the nonprofit arts organization.
“All Bridge to the Future contributors will be making a critical investment in the future of performing arts in the Wood River Valley community and will be recognized on a permanent installation at The Argyros,” the organization stated.
For more information, visit the above website or call 208-726-7872.
