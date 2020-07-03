The 52nd annual Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival has been canceled this year, the Altitude Events Group announced last week. The multiday event was initially scheduled for Aug. 7-9 in Ketchum’s Atkinson Park.
Dozens of artists and crafters participate in the festival, typically attended by around 7,000 people every year. In a press release issued June 25, event organizers said that even though the city of Ketchum had given the greenlight pending the institution of new health protocols, cancellation seemed the only responsible course of action.
“While current health conditions in the Wood River Valley are very favorable, recent COVID outbreaks in other parts of Idaho and in nearby states have presented a great deal of health uncertainty in the region,” the statement said. “Traditionally, a great many of the participating artists and some festival patrons come in from outside the immediate area. The festival wants to ensure the continued health and safety of the Wood River Valley community that supports and attends the festival each year, along with the health and safety of the artists and guests.”
Those who were hoping to attend this year will have to wait until August 2021 for the 52nd festival, but in the meantime are encouraged to visit sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com. All the artists who would have taken part this year are featured on the website, with images of their work and contact information. Even with the festival canceled, art enthusiasts can still show their support virtually.
