'Air' screenwriter Alex Convery takes flight

According to screenwriter Alex Convery, a movie gets made three times: when it is written, when it is filmed and then when it is edited.
“So much can go wrong,” Convery said. “You have a great script, and it can just not work when you’re shooting.”
Working in the industry for years rewriting others’ scripts, he knows how this is all supposed to work in theory.
“You write a spec script, you get a production company involved, the production company goes out to agents and tries to get a filmmaker and then a movie star attached and then you go find a studio to make it,” Convery said.
On paper, it sounds simple.
“But it never is that easy,” Convery said. “There’s always some sort of complication.”
That’s what makes his feature-length debut “Air” so special.
“So much of Hollywood is the right person reading the right script at the right time, and that’s just what happened,” Convery said.
Sun Valley Film Festival will host an exclusive screening of Ben Affleck’s new film, “Air,” Sunday, April 2, ahead of its global theatrical release. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s screenwriter, Alex Convery, and producer, Jason Michael Berman. The film will be a part of the Private Patron Screening series for festival Patrons and Student passholders. For admission, students just need to show ID.
“Air” is the inspirational true story about the game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized sports culture with the Air Jordan brand. At press time, “Air” had 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Despite being laugh-out-loud funny most of the way through—with electric appearances by Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans—it never feels like a comedy.
“The best drama has a lot of comedy in it, the best comedy is rooted in dramatic stakes,” Convery said. “Hollywood always wants to put boxes on things—it’s drama, it’s comedy. My favorite movies are both. It’s a reflection of life. You’re rarely just feeling one emotion.”
He studied the works of Aaron Sorkin, writing business meetings with enough crackling dialogue to make viewers sit on the edge of their seats.
“It sounds like writer bullshit to say this, but it felt a little bit like a heist movie, just in terms of laying out the stakes and the plan,” Convery said.
He had no intention of making a biopic.
“Good or bad, a lot of biopics are like cradle-to-grave, Wikipedia articles just stood up and brought to life,” Convery said. “[‘Air’] is just about a moment in time. It’s a way to hopefully tell the entire story without having to show it all.”
For a movie revolving around Michael Jordan, the “GOAT” is scarcely shown.
“I always looked at him as the shark in ‘Jaws,’” Convery said. “You know him. You know he’s there. But the less you see of him, the more mythological and mystical he becomes.”
He first learned of this story while working on the 30 for 30 documentary “Sole Man” about Sonny Vaccaro.
“He had always been in my head as an interesting guy and character, someone who’s just seen everything,” Convery said. “I just could never find the right story.”
Heading into the initial COVID-19 lockdown, he felt adrift in his career.
“I was in one of those weird stretches as a working writer where you’re not doing much writing,” Convery said. “I was looking for a spark, looking for an idea that I could just take and run with—no pun intended.”
One of the first communal binges of the pandemic was “The Last Dance,” which featured a short segment on Jordan’s deal with Nike.
“It was one of those moments that happens so rarely where you just see the movie all at once,” Convery said. “I felt like I had no choice but to write it.”
He wrote it on spec.
“When you write a true story like that, it’s so hard to actually get it over the finish line,” he said. “I would be lying if I said anything other than I thought the script would be a good writing sample that my agents could take out and get me another job.”
As luck would have it, industry titans Ben Affleck and Matt Damon had just started their production company Artists Equity. They wanted to make movies like the ones they loved watching growing up, with minimal CGI and IP. They wanted a leaner, streamlined process involving the crew.
They wanted to collaborate with Convery on the script.
“Once you sell a script, it’s not yours anymore. They can tell you to screw off, which has happened. There’s a million examples of that,” Convery said. “They were super welcoming, which they didn’t have to be.”
He got to be on set to watch movie stars like Jason Bateman and Viola Davis improvise around his script. For the first time, Affleck got to direct his childhood friend Damon.
“There’s just this very natural camaraderie between them. They kind of speak their own language. They don’t even need words,” Convery said. “Usually, friends come out to Hollywood and want to kill each other a couple years later, especially in success. ... It’s so rare in Hollywood to see what they have, which is a genuine—pardon my French—no-bullshit friendship.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In