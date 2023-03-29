'Air' screenwriter Alex Convery takes flight

In “Air,” Matt Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro and Viola Davis plays Deloris Jordan.

 Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

According to screenwriter Alex Convery, a movie gets made three times: when it is written, when it is filmed and then when it is edited.

“So much can go wrong,” Convery said. “You have a great script, and it can just not work when you’re shooting.”

Working in the industry for years rewriting others’ scripts, he knows how this is all supposed to work in theory.

