Do you enjoy getting fresh air as you stroll around town? Do you enjoy contemplating the human race’s relationship to the natural world? Do you enjoy drinking wine? If the answer is yes to any one of those questions, then the Gallery Walk is just for you.
Taking place Friday, Aug. 6, from 5-7:30 p.m., the Gallery Walk offers a vast array of artwork across downtown Ketchum, ending an 18-month hiatus due to COVID-19. The last Gallery Walk took place in February 2020, and Sun Valley Museum of Arts’ Curator of Visual Arts Courtney Gilbert feels thrilled to come back.
“We’ve all been mounting great exhibitions for the last year and having people getting to come in and see them on their own,” Gilbert said. “But the idea of sharing it with a bigger group of people all at once is exciting. It’s a better way to celebrate the arts, I think.”
As always, the galleries offer free admission. During the Walk, people are encouraged to peruse all the different exhibitions and socialize.
Sun Valley Museum of Art displays “Untrammeled,” an exploration of our changing relationship with wilderness since signing the 1964 Wilderness Act. Four artists contributed to the exhibit. Mark Klett has photos of this area since the 1970s. Laura McPhee presents an immersive installation that’s about the role of fire in regenerating growth. Marie Watt and James Lavador will show their paintings.
“July and August are always really busy, exciting times in town,” Gilbert said. “Galleries tend to put their best foot forward with really interesting shows.”
Friesen Gallery highlights the work of Ben Steele and S. Russell Hall + T. Rishel. Steele fuses traditional portraits and landscapes with a modern twist. Susan Russell Hall and Terry Rishel express their love for the grandeur of nature through their dimensional mixed media art.
Gail Severn Gallery exhibits world-famous ceramic artist Jun Kaneko’s large-scale sculptures.
Gilman Contemporary has two shows with Greg Miller’s neo-pop cultural iconography and Alex Couwenberg’s new abstract paintings.
For Kneeland Gallery, the Gallery Walk acts as a reception for their 30th Annual Plein Air Exhibition. Each summer, they invite a group of plein air painters for a series of events throughout the week. This year, Steven Lee Adams, Ovanes Berberian, Jack Braman, John Horejs, Shanna Kunz, Lori McNee, Robert Moore and Silas Thompson all came. Thompson provided a painting workshop in the Wood River Valley Aug. 2 and 3. The artists will paint at the Sawtooth Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4. All are welcome to view. Then, they will paint at Trail Creek Cabin on Thursday, Aug. 5. Finally, John Horejs gives a free painting demonstration on Friday, Aug. 6.
Broschofsky Galleries, Frederic Boloix Fine Art and Mesh Gallery will also exhibit noteworthy works by prolific artists.
“The strong arts and culture scene in Sun Valley is one of the things that differentiates it from a lot of mountain towns,” Gilbert said. “It’s a place where people are excited not just to exercise in nature, but also exercise their brains. An event like Gallery Walk will allow for the communities to come together and experience art collectively.”
For more information, visit www.svgalleries.org.
